23-Year-Old Mission Man Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault - Indecency With a Child at the Donna International Crossing

DONNA, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations officers at the Donna International Crossing arrested a man returning from Mexico Sunday evening after learning he had an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault - Indecency with a Child out of the Mission Police Department. 

“CBP officers at border crossings screen all travelers attempting to make entry into the United States and frequently encounter travelers with outstanding warrants for their arrest” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.   “CBP works diligently to positively identify them and bring them to justice as crimes of a sexual nature against children underline the impact on public safety and of our border security mission.”

The apprehension occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Donna International Crossing. CBP officers referred a vehicle driver to secondary for further inspection due to a possible match to an outstanding warrant.

In secondary, CBP officers conducted a biometric fingerprint check and utilizing national law enforcement databases confirmed the identity of the driver as 23-year-old Juan Alejandro Lopez, a United States Citizen from Mission, Texas, wanted by the Mission Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault - indecency with a child.  CBP officers turned Lopez over to the Mission Police Department for adjudication of the warrant. Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations.  Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

