Benchmark Digital Partners Wins 2022 Top Product of the Year Award for Med Data
The Benchmark Med Data module received a 2022 New Product of the Year Award from Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) magazine.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions, announced that the Benchmark Med Data module received a 2022 New Product of the Year Award from Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) magazine in the EHS Software category.
Benchmark ESG’s Med Data module enables EHS, medical, and risk management leaders to minimize workplace risk and ensure operational continuity through a digitized employee data tracking/record keeping solution. The module allows employee medical data to be easily tracked, including COVID-19 vaccination/testing status, blood pressure, heart rate, prescriptions and more. Users of the module can gain instant operational insights on a variety of health metrics through a library of standard Dashboards & Analytics reports in a permission-controlled environment. The insights are provided only to relevant team members to protect employee PII and ensure compliance with GDPR and HIPPA.
Now in its 14th year, the OHS award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are “particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety.”
“The world is entering into the new phase of the pandemic, one where supply chain shortages and economic challenges threaten innovation. However, it appears these hurdles are not changing the way the safety industry continues to show up with new products and solutions that keep employees safe,” OHS editor Sydny Shepard said. “Each year, the New Product of the Year award program shines a light on the future of the industry, and after seeing the winners of this year’s contest, it’s easy to say that the future is a bright one indeed.”
“Our continued commitment to delivering solutions our subscribers need in real time speaks for itself with Med Data,” said Doug Martin, Benchmark’s Senior Vice President, Deployment & Subscriber Services. “We are thrilled to see Med Data be recognized as 2022 New Product of the Year and we will continue to innovate Med Data and our other OHS solutions to connect Occupational Health and HSE professionals in a central digital system”
Learn more about Benchmark ESG®. To learn more about Occupational Health & Safety magazine visit ohsonline.com.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
