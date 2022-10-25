Cheddar Cheese Market to reach US$ 86.5 Million by 2032; Maximum Footfalls to be in Specialty Stores: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the cheddar cheese market is expected to grow at a value of 3.5% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. By the year 2032, the global market for cheddar cheese is expected to rise to a market valuation of US$ 86.5 Million. Cheddar cheese is a versatile product that has been used in a number of culinary applications. Thanks to the bread business and food product makers, cheddar cheese is becoming a standard ingredient in most meal preparations. Cheddar cheese is thus more popular on the global market.



In addition, a rise in the demand from consumers for breakfast products produced with cheddar cheese is predicted to lead to an increase in the use of cheddar cheese in various morning goods. Cheddar cheese is recognized as a wholesome, healthy food that is rich in nutrients.

To remain ‘ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=154

However, as hectic and unproductive lifestyles of the urban population across the world becomes the norm, consumer worries about their health and well-being are increasing. Customers are urged to select healthier food alternatives due to their hectic schedules. As a result, many consumers are consuming less fast food. The market for it is anticipated to shrink even though it offers a low-fat substitute for cheddar cheese. The market for products containing cheddar cheese has shrunk due to the growing popularity of nuts and dried fruits as snacks.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global cheddar cheese market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 61 Million

In 2022, the cubes segment by demography is expected to occupy a 65% market share and is expected to dominate the global market during 2022-2032.

The specialty stores sales channel segment is projected to hold a global market share of 30% in 2022

The US market is predicted to acquire 45% of the global market share in 2022 and grow with a 3.7% CAGR during 2022-2032.

The Chinese region is forecast to have a CAGR of 4% over the projection period of 2022- 2032.



"The cheddar cheese market is significantly impacted by the expanding fast food and convenience sectors as well as new products provided by cheddar cheese manufacturers. Due to the changing lifestyles of the world's population, the fast food industry is growing quickly and in turn propelling the cheddar cheese demand globally. " comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Several well-known cheddar cheese makers are focusing on increasing their output and improving the quality of their products. Companies collaborate with surrounding dairy farmers to give them a consistent milk supply and innovative solutions. Some cheddar cheese producers are focusing on building state-of-the-art dairy processing plants.

In 2021, Arla Foods announced its new five-year plan in an effort to underscore its dedication to advancing sustainable dairy production and expanding its business in a sustainable manner. Arla is prepared to raise its investment potential by more than 40% to 4+ billion EUR during the next five years, with a focus on environmental sustainability, digitalization, new industrial technologies, and design and development of the product.



For its product innovation, Sargento Foods Inc. earned two prizes in 2019 from Food Processing magazine and the American Business Awards. Food Processing recognised the Sargento innovation team the Research and Development Team of the Year for the big firm category.



Need an Exclusive Report for Your Unique Requirement, Enquiry Now! – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=154

Prominent Players in The Global Market

Arla Foods Amba

Savencia SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V

Groupe Lactalis S.A

Almarai - Joint Stock Company

Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Sargento Foods Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Somerdale International Ltd

Rumiano Cheese

Door Artisan Cheese Co.

Amish Country Cheese

AGROPUR CHEESE



Cheddar Cheese Cubes are in Great Demand

The cube category is anticipated to dominate the global cheddar cheese market in 2022 and is probably going to continue doing so for the duration of the projection. By 2022, the category is anticipated to increase its global market share to 65%.

This expansion is due to its accessibility and simplicity of transportation in significant quantities. Cheddar cheese cubes are a great source of calcium, one of the most important nutrients for strong bones. A diet rich in calcium lowers the risk of osteoporosis in individuals. Cheddar cheese cubes also include vitamin K, which is crucial for the health of the bones. These are the primary benefits that are projected to drive this market segment's growth between 2022 and 2032.



Key Segments Covered in the Cheddar Cheese Market Report

By Product : Blocks Cubes Slice Spread Spray



By Source : Cattle Milk Goat Milk Sheep Milk



By Application : Processed Cheese Snacks & Savory Bakery & Confectionery Sauces, Dressings, Dips, And Condiments Ready Meals Other Applications

By Sales Channel :

HoReCa Modern Trade Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Convenience Stores



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/154

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cheddar cheese market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on cheddar cheese market analysis by cheddar cheese market report by product (blocks, cubes, slice, spread, spray), by source (cattle milk, goat milk, sheep milk), by application (processed cheese, snacks & savory, bakery & confectionery, sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments, ready meals, other applications), by sales channel (HoReCa, modern trade, specialty stores, departmental stores, convenience stores) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About the Foods and Beverages at Fact.MR

The foods and beverages team at Fact.MR offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Cheese Market: The value of the global cheese market is US$ 92 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 133 billion by 2032-end. As per this study by Fact.MR, worldwide demand for cheese is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2032.

Cheese Concentrate Market: The global cheese concentrate market is anticipated to evolve at a high-value CAGR of 8.8%, rising from its current value of US$ 1.5 billion to US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2032. Cheese concentrate is a healthier and less expensive alternative to normal cheese. It is made with dairy ingredients and enzymes that bind all the flavors together to create a 20-25 times stronger cheese than conventional cheese.

Cheese Crumbles Market: Cheese is a highly nutritious and palatable food available in the food market in a wide range of textures, tastes, and aromas. All add up to more than a thousand varieties of cheese across the world. Cheese consumes a huge share of the global milk volume. The source of milk for cheese production also varies, which adds up to the number of cheese varieties.

Cheese Analogue Market: The global cheese analogue market is estimated at USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 4.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. The global cheese analogue market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 2.0 Billion by the end of 2032. The global cheese analogue market holds 2% of the global cheese market.

Cheese Ripening Enzymes Market: Cheese ripening enzymes such as protein degrading enzymes have been gaining popularity around the globe. With the growing population and demand for food ingredients in hard-to-reach places, cheese ripening enzymes market has been flourishing ever since answering the wants of millions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583