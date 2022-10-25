Submit Release
Fox Corporation Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP is Investigating Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Fox Corporation FOX FOXA))) and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in connection with comments made against Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems alleging the companies rigged the 2020 presidential election.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Fox Corporation's misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Fox Corporation Unable to Get Out of Defamation Lawsuits

In November and December of 2020, Fox News broadcasted reports stating that the U.S. election was rigged. Fox News specifically called out Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, voting technology and software companies, for their alleged involvement in rigging the election. Both companies have sued Fox for defamation and other claims based on defendants' actions. The judges in both cases have upheld the lawsuits by overruling defendants' motions to dismiss, finding that Smartmatic and Dominion sufficiently pleaded facts to support their claims of defamation.

In ruling in favor of Dominion, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found Dominion had shown that the Murdochs, Fox's most senior executives, may have been on notice that the conspiracy theory that rigged voting machines tilted the vote was false but let Fox News broadcast it anyway. Dominion cited in its suit a report that Rupert Murdoch spoke with Trump a few days after the election "and informed him that he had lost," the judge noted.

"These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion," said Davis.

These lawsuits, which seek billions of dollars, punitive damages and other relief, can deplete Fox's assets, harm Fox's reputation, and prove detrimental to Fox shareholders.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA), you have legal options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Fox Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

