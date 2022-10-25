Immunohematology Market in Europe is projected to expand at a significant CAGR to 2025 | TMR Study

Demand for safe and quality blood- and plasma-derived products especially in blood banks propelling strides in immunohematology market; automation in devices present value-grab opportunity for firms to tap into massive demand in hospitals

Growing burden of transfusion-related diseases generating substantial revenue streams to market players; massive uptake of products in North America to steer revenues

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a detailed scrutiny of recent immunohematology market trends, a study by TMR analysts found that emphasis on the safety of blood products in transfusion medicine is a major underpinning factor. Collating all pertinent immunohematology market data followed by meticulous statistical analysis allowed them to conclude that advancements in treatments of hematological diseases favorably influenced the growth dynamics.

The study has projected the immunohematology market to advance at CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. A detailed market analysis of immunohematology market dynamics by the authors of the report found that demand in hospitals is driving massive revenue growth for players. They have projected the segment to be the leading end-user segment in the global immunohematology market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Immunohematology Market Study

Product Automation Opens up New Vistas of Growth: The study authors observed that automation is a major technological advancement in immunohematology market and will continue to generate substantial lucrative avenues for firms. Need for new techniques and technologies for ensuring quality and safety of blood products have extended the horizon. Advantages such as objectivity and reproducibility of tests and low turnaround time are fueling the adoption of automated products in immunohematology market. A bulk of demand for automated equipment comes from hospitals, the study found.

Immunohematology Market: Key Drivers

Worldwide rise in incidence of many hematologic disorders is a key driver of the immunohematology market. Of note, the prevalence of leukemia is high, causing a glaring health burden, which has underpinned technological advancements in its diagnosis and treatments.

Strides in immunohematology market are also propelled by growing number of blood banks, increasingly supported by public funding in healthcare.

Immunohematology Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to hold a major share of the global immunohematology market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Rise in number of blood transfusions in the region has spurred the revenue growth. Additionally, continuous advancements made in blood- and plasma-derived products and enormous progress being made in transfusion service will reinforce the prospects of the regional market.

is projected to hold a major share of the global immunohematology market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Rise in number of blood transfusions in the region has spurred the revenue growth. Additionally, continuous advancements made in blood- and plasma-derived products and enormous progress being made in transfusion service will reinforce the prospects of the regional market. Europe is another region in immunohematology market that has emerged as potentially lucrative in 2017. In recent years, the revenue generation has been fueled by high product adoption and rise in demand for blood products.

Immunohematology Market: Competition Landscape

The study found that most players are leveraging both inorganic and organic strategies in a bid to gain shares in immunohematology market. Some key players are also constantly expanding their portfolio in blood-typing products to gain a competitive edge over their rivals and peers.

Some of the prominent companies in the immunohematology market are Siemens Healthineers, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Grifols, S.A., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Immunohematology Market Segmentation

Product

Immunohematology Analyzers

Automatic

Semi-automatic/Non-automatic

Immunohematology Reagents

Application

Blood Typing

Antibody Screening

End-user

Hospitals

500+ Beds

200–499 Beds

Less Than 200 Beds

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Blood Banks

Region

North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

