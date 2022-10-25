Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,945 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.  Secretary Blinken and Under-Secretary-General Griffiths spoke about ongoing efforts to address record-high global humanitarian needs driven by a variety of issues, including conflict, climate change, and the pandemic.  The Secretary noted the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine stemming from Russia’s illegal war, including the need to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative.  Secretary Blinken and Under-Secretary-General Griffiths also discussed crises in Afghanistan and Ethiopia, as well as the vital need to prevent deadly famine in Somalia.  Secretary Blinken highlighted U.S. leadership and commitment to providing humanitarian assistance globally.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.