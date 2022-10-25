Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. Secretary Blinken and Under-Secretary-General Griffiths spoke about ongoing efforts to address record-high global humanitarian needs driven by a variety of issues, including conflict, climate change, and the pandemic. The Secretary noted the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine stemming from Russia’s illegal war, including the need to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Secretary Blinken and Under-Secretary-General Griffiths also discussed crises in Afghanistan and Ethiopia, as well as the vital need to prevent deadly famine in Somalia. Secretary Blinken highlighted U.S. leadership and commitment to providing humanitarian assistance globally.