PROJECT GLIMMER’S 2022 ANNUAL BENEFIT: HER STAR RISING
Project Glimmer, the national nonprofit organization announces their annual benefit this year, Her Star Rising.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Glimmer, the national nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to envision and realize an empowered future announces their annual benefit this year, Her Star Rising. Project Glimmer has served almost 1 million teenage girls and women in all 50 states, through partnerships with 1,000+ organizations including foster care, homeless, crisis care, and youth services. Project Glimmer's goal is to break the cycle of poverty in the U.S and help end gender and racial inequality.
This year, Project Glimmer’s Annual Benefit, Her Star Rising, will be a 30-minute virtual benefit hosted by Lataya Rothmiller, associate producer on Good Morning America 3, featuring incredible young women who have participated in Project Glimmer programs, inspiring guests and entertainers, and this year's Star Award Honorees who care deeply about empowering every girl, including, Autumn Adeigbo, Founder of Autumn Adeigbo, the next great American fashion brand, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Emmy Award-winning talk show host and producer, and Dr. Katie Rodan, American Dermatologist, entrepreneur, and author. Plus, very special musical guests will perform including, Paulina Aguirre, Latin Grammy Award winner, and LeChanze, Tony Award winner and actress.
“Every year we come together as a community and when there is unity, great things are achieved," says Chrissy Shea, Project Glimmer CEO. "We’re excited to invite you to join us on October 26th at Project Glimmer’s annual benefit, Her Star Rising, where we will celebrate our Star Award honorees and most importantly the empowerment of girls everywhere.”
Event sponsors include Presenting Sponsor First Republic Bank, Ashley Morgan Designs, Broadway Angels, Deloitte, KPMG, Merrill Lynch, PwC, and Sephora.
All funds raised from this year’s annual benefit will support Project Glimmer’s programs including Empower Events that provide guidance on career, education, and life; 1:1 Career Coaching sessions that help identify her strengths, explore careers and provide tangible tools to achieve success; and the Empowerment Academy, a leadership program taught by skilled trainers and peer mentors. These programs build confidence, readiness, and open up pathways to an empowered future.
Please join us for a complimentary ticket open to all ages: Click Here to register for Project Glimmer’s Virtual Benefit, Her Star Rising, on October 26, 2022, at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EST. Airing on YouTube Live, Instagram, and Facebook!
Project Glimmer is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization and contributions are deductible for income tax purposes to the extent allowed by law. Federal EIN 46-4625320.
