UPDATE – Press Conference: Health Coalition Challenges Ford’s Deception Re. Privatization of Ontario’s Hospitals

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022

What: The Ford government made specific claims about their plans regarding hospital privatization leading into the election and post-election. The Ontario Health Coalition will be joined by Democracy Watch in a press conference at the Queen’s Park media studio to release the evidence challenging these claims. The Health Coalition will announce its plans for a major campaign to stop the privatization.

When: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Where: Queen’s Park media studio, Toronto.

For media who are not in the Queen’s Park press gallery and/or are unable to attend the Queen’s Park media studio, you can watch the livestream on the Legislative Assembly website and join by teleconference at (+1) 888 886 7786.

Who: In Toronto Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition; Duff Conacher LL.B., founder, Democracy Watch.

Across Ontario:

Guelph: Wednesday October 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7825576599?pwd=dWRkbUEraXdkZTR5MVpBejJyL3NJUT09
Meeting ID: 782 557 6599         Passcode: k4XaJZ

London: Wednesday October 26 at 10 a.m. outside Advanced Medical Group, 230 Victoria St.

Chatham: Thursday October 27 at 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89792453850?pwd=YUoxSWR2NW03WXpxeEtZU0NQQWQ0dz09

Meeting ID: 897 9245 3850         Passcode: 777676

Waterloo: Thursday October 27 at 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83445698137?pwd=RmpQbWNyTmhVWXJlN1lrSTl2emUvZz09
Meeting ID: 834 4569 8137         Passcode: 256095

Haliburton: Wednesday November 2 at 11:45 a.m. at Haliburton Highlands Health Services, 7199 Gelert Rd

Sarnia: Thursday November 3 at 12 PM outside MPP Bob Bailey’s office, 805 Christina St. N., Point Edward

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, 416-230-6402 Toronto/Ontario wide; Barb Hogg, Guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com Guelph; Peter Bergmanis, 519-860-4403 London; Bonnie Roe, 705-457-6579 Haliburton; Shirley Roebuck, 226-402-2724 Chatham/Sarnia; Jim Stewart, 519-588-5841 Waterloo.


