Art de Finance, an art market for tangible, stable NFT, will partner with Busan City to operate an NFT marketplace.

Art de Finance announced they will be the official NFT marketplace for BWB 2022 (Blockchain Week in Busan)

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art de Finance announced they will be the official NFT marketplace for BWB 2022 (Blockchain Week in Busan)

Art de Finance is a Web3 multifunctional platform that operates an NFT art marketplace and provides decentralized financial loan service based on tangible NFT with low volatility.

Art de Finance officially partnered with Busan City undertaking official NFT marketplace for BWB 2022 event

“We operate a tangible NFT marketplace,” said an Art de Finance spokesperson. “We aim to launch a platform for physical art where both artists of renowned galleries and NFT creators can trade in the same space. By visiting the BWB, we hope that you will experience a renewed, more reliable NFT marketplace that focuses on physical art.”

“The tangible art will be curated through the system that we created to evaluate their artistry and value,” the spokesperson added. “Value-proven NFT art can be freely traded in our platform between users and also enables DeFi protocol where users can access secure loans with NFT as collateral. We are the first in the world to create a platform where all this is possible. Through this partnership with Busan City, we hope to introduce our innovative technology.”

Art de Finance will reveal a portion of its marketplace in partnership with Busan City and plan to showcase its platform in November through the Testnet.

Media Contact:

Contact Person : Jake Lee

Company Name : Art de Finance

Email : kh.lee@artdefinance.io

Location : Zug, Switzerland

Website : www.artdefinance.io