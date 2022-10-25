Submit Release
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $13.35 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $34.08 million or $2.05 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($0.29) per common share, an increase of two cents ($0.02), or 7.41%, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2021. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 4, 2022, and is expected to be paid on or about November 18, 2022. This marks the 37th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Third Quarter 2022 and Current Highlights

      Income Statement

  • Net income of $13.35 million for the quarter was an increase of $743 thousand compared to $12.61 million recorded in the same quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $4.2 million and the branch sale gains of $1.66 million offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.08 million and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.44 million compared to 2021.
  • On September 16, 2022, the Company completed the sale of First Community Bank’s Emporia, Virginia branch to Benchmark Community Bank. A gain of $1.66 million was realized from the sale.
  • When adjusted for non-core and non-recurring items, adjusted earnings have increased from $9.52 million in the first quarter and $11.14 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter was 4.01%, which was a 45 basis point increase from 3.56% reported for third quarter of 2021. The yield on earning assets increased 42 basis points, primarily driven by increased earnings on securities and overnight funds.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 6 basis points to 0.08%, primarily driven by a decrease in the cost of time deposits and focus on non-maturing deposits. Additionally, non-maturing deposit balances remained strong even after the Emporia branch sale.
  • Net interest income increased $4.2 million compared to the same quarter of 2021. Interest income from securities of $1.79 million was an increase of $1.34 million over the third quarter of 2021. Interest on fed funds also increased $1.31 million to $1.53 million for the third quarter as a result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s incremental 300 basis point rate increase in overnight rates throughout 2022 as compared to the overnight rates of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased $1.29 million from the same quarter of 2021 and is primarily attributable to loan demand and originations.
  • The provision for credit losses of $685 thousand for the quarter was an increase of $2.08 million compared to the same quarter of 2021. The increase was attributable to a return to normalized provisions as compared with prior year recoveries of pandemic-related provisioning.
  • Despite the significant increase in credit loss provision over 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.63% for the third quarter and 1.41% for the first nine months of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 12.60% for the third quarter and 10.73% for the first nine months of 2022.
  • Salaries and employee benefits for the third quarter increased $1.44 million, or 13.48%, over the same quarter in 2021. Salaries and employee benefits for the first nine months increased $3.52 million, or 11.10%, over the first nine months of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company implemented annualized wage increases of approximately $2.5 million as part of its ongoing strategic initiative to enhance Human Capital Management, which included an increased minimum wage.

      Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $197.16 million, an annualized growth rate of 12.17%, during the first nine months of 2022. Loan demand and originations were strong in all categories, including construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
  • Total deposits sold to Benchmark as part of the Emporia branch sale totaled $61.05 million.
  • During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 235,400 of its common shares for $7.38 million. The Company repurchased 650,907 common shares for $19.42 million during the first nine months of 2022.  
  • Non-performing loans to total loans remained very low at 0.71% of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters.   The Company experienced net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.05 million, or 0.18% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $586 thousand, or 0.11% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021. Net charge-offs for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, were $1.63 million, or 0.10% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.79 million, or 0.11% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans decreased slightly to 1.24% of total loans.
  • Book value per share at September 30, 2022, was $25.33, a slight decrease of $0.01 from year-end 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2022. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.19 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2022. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.16 billion as of September 30, 2022. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                               
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 		September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,
2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
   2022
   2021
Interest income                          
  Interest and fees on loans $ 26,405     $ 25,651     $ 24,641     $ 25,236     $ 25,119     $ 76,697     $ 77,596  
  Interest on securities   1,785       1,551       750       362       445       4,086       1,375  
  Interest on deposits in banks   1,532       768       248       234       225       2,548       507  
Total interest income   29,722       27,970       25,639       25,832       25,789       83,331       79,478  
Interest expense                          
  Interest on deposits   380       422       486       600       642       1,288       2,235  
  Interest on borrowings   -       1       -       -       1       1       1  
Total interest expense   380       423       486       600       643       1,289       2,236  
Net interest income   29,342       27,547       25,153       25,232       25,146       82,042       77,242  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   685       510       1,961       (846 )     (1,394 )     3,156       (7,625 )
Net interest income after provision   28,657       27,037       23,192       26,078       26,540       78,886       84,867  
Noninterest income   9,950       8,854       9,194       9,215       8,720       27,998       25,086  
Noninterest expense   21,145       21,255       19,986       21,701       18,836       62,386       57,017  
Income before income taxes   17,462       14,636       12,400       13,592       16,424       44,498       52,936  
Income tax expense   4,111       3,423       2,885       3,037       3,816       10,419       12,323  
Net income $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 9,515     $ 10,555     $ 12,608     $ 34,079     $ 40,613  
                             
Earnings per common share                          
  Basic $ 0.82     $ 0.67     $ 0.57     $ 0.62     $ 0.73     $ 2.05     $ 2.32  
  Diluted   0.81       0.67       0.56       0.62       0.73       2.05       2.32  
Cash dividends per common share                          
  Regular   0.29       0.27       0.27       0.27       0.27       0.83       0.77  
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
  Basic   16,378,022       16,662,817       16,817,284       16,974,005       17,221,244       16,617,766       17,457,477  
  Diluted   16,413,202       16,682,615       16,864,515       17,038,980       17,279,576       16,654,697       17,511,900  
Performance ratios                          
  Return on average assets   1.63 %     1.38 %     1.20 %     1.32 %     1.59 %     1.41 %     1.74 %
  Return on average common equity   12.60 %     10.61 %     8.98 %     9.77 %     11.65 %     10.73 %     12.70 %
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   18.51 %     15.56 %     13.10 %     14.28 %     17.04 %     15.71 %     18.63 %
                               
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
                               


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands) 2022   2022   2022   2021   2021   2022   2021
Noninterest income                          
  Wealth management $ 932   $ 993   $ 972   $ 940   $ 974   $ 2,897   $ 2,913  
  Service charges on deposits   3,689     3,672     3,498     3,718     3,599     10,859     9,728  
  Other service charges and fees   2,988     3,297     3,017     3,091     3,143     9,302     9,331  
  Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization   -     -     -     -     -     -     (1,226 )
  Gain on divestiture   1,658     -     -     -     -     1,658     -  
  Other operating income   683     892     1,707     1,466     1,004     3,282     4,340  
Total noninterest income $ 9,950   $ 8,854   $ 9,194   $ 9,215   $ 8,720   $ 27,998   $ 25,086  
Noninterest expense                          
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,081   $ 11,518   $ 11,671   $ 12,493   $ 10,646   $ 35,270   $ 31,746  
  Occupancy expense   1,188     1,165     1,269     1,368     1,155     3,622     3,545  
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,478     1,496     1,614     1,418     1,385     4,588     4,209  
  Service fees   1,635     2,563     1,503     1,946     1,530     5,701     4,378  
  Advertising and public relations   718     577     540     589     536     1,835     1,487  
  Professional fees   208     544     453     455     313     1,205     1,069  
  Amortization of intangibles   365     360     357     364     365     1,082     1,082  
  FDIC premiums and assessments   321     257     218     213     216     796     619  
  Divestiture expense   153     -     -     -     -     153     -  
  Other operating expense   2,998     2,775     2,361     2,855     2,690     8,134     8,882  
Total noninterest expense $ 21,145   $ 21,255   $ 19,986   $ 21,701   $ 18,836   $ 62,386   $ 57,017  
                             


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
                               
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,
      2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
   2022
   2021
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                          
Net income $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 9,515     $ 10,555     $ 12,608     $ 34,079     $ 40,613  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                          
  Net (gain) loss on sale of securities   -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
  Divestiture expense   153       -       -       -       -       153       -  
  Gain on divestiture   (1,658 )     -       -       -       -       (1,658 )    
  Other items(1)   -       (92 )     -       -       -       (92 )     -  
Total adjustments   (1,505 )     (92 )     -       -       -       (1,597 )     -  
Tax effect   (361 )     (22 )     -       -       -       (383 )     -  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,207     $ 11,143     $ 9,515     $ 10,555     $ 12,608     $ 32,865     $ 40,613  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                          
  non-GAAP $ 0.74     $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.62     $ 0.73     $ 1.97     $ 2.32  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                          
  Adjusted return on average assets   1.49 %     1.37 %     1.20 %     1.32 %     1.59 %     1.36 %     1.74 %
  Adjusted return on average common equity   11.52 %     10.55 %     8.98 %     9.77 %     11.65 %     10.35 %     12.70 %
  Adjusted return on average tangible                          
    common equity(2)   16.92 %     15.46 %     13.10 %     14.28 %     17.04 %     15.16 %     18.63 %
                               
(1)  Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
(2)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
                               


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                           
      Three Months Ended September 30,
      2022
   2021
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets                      
Earning assets                      
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,334,596   $ 26,474   4.50 %   $ 2,149,647   $ 25,161   4.64 %
  Securities available for sale   301,360     1,833   2.41 %     79,995     509   2.52 %
  Interest-bearing deposits   275,290     1,531   2.21 %     586,787     224   0.15 %
Total earning assets   2,911,246     29,838   4.07 %     2,816,429     25,894   3.65 %
Other assets   328,534             330,679        
Total assets $ 3,239,780           $ 3,147,108        
                           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 689,376   $ 28   0.02 %   $ 651,237   $ 27   0.02 %
  Savings deposits   887,454     67   0.03 %     826,144     63   0.03 %
  Time deposits   317,294     285   0.36 %     378,895     551   0.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,894,124     380   0.08 %     1,856,276     641   0.14 %
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements   2,378     -   N/M     1,040     1   0.07 %
Total borrowings   2,378     -   N/M     1,040     1   0.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,896,502     380   0.08 %     1,857,316     642   0.14 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   881,429             824,112        
Other liabilities   41,373             36,419        
Total liabilities   2,819,304             2,717,847        
Stockholders' equity   420,476             429,261        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,239,780           $ 3,147,108        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 29,458           $ 25,252    
Net interest rate spread         3.99 %           3.51 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.01 %           3.56 %
                           
(1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $487 thousand and $1.01 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
                           


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                           
      Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022
   2021
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets                      
Earning assets                      
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,269,974   $ 76,886   4.53 %   $ 2,149,556   $ 77,722   4.83 %
  Securities available for sale   241,640     4,230   2.34 %     82,563     1,590   2.57 %
  Interest-bearing deposits   398,326     2,549   0.86 %     555,435     508   0.12 %
Total earning assets   2,909,940     83,665   3.84 %     2,787,554     79,820   3.83 %
Other assets   329,508             331,239        
Total assets $ 3,239,448           $ 3,118,793        
                           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 689,226   $ 85   0.02 %   $ 639,809   $ 99   0.02 %
  Savings deposits   888,062     200   0.03 %     807,863     217   0.04 %
  Time deposits   331,808     1,003   0.40 %     395,465     1,918   0.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,909,096     1,288   0.09 %     1,843,137     2,234   0.16 %
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements   2,161     1   0.07 %     1,179     1   0.07 %
Total borrowings   2,161     1   0.07 %     1,179     1   0.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,911,257     1,289   0.09 %     1,844,316     2,235   0.16 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   864,119             809,128        
Other liabilities   39,487             37,871        
Total liabilities   2,814,863             2,691,315        
Stockholders' equity   424,585             427,478        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,239,448           $ 3,118,793        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 82,376           $ 77,585    
Net interest rate spread         3.75 %           3.67 %
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         3.78 %           3.72 %
                           
(1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.22 million and $3.45 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
                           


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                       
      September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,095     $ 398,242     $ 457,306     $ 677,439     $ 635,007  
Debt securities available for sale   299,620       287,767       268,703       76,292       77,440  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   2,362,733       2,299,798       2,244,296       2,165,569       2,152,103  
  Allowance for credit losses   (29,388 )     (29,749 )     (28,981 )     (27,858 )     (29,877 )
Loans held for investment, net   2,333,345       2,270,049       2,215,315       2,137,711       2,122,226  
Premises and equipment, net   47,891       49,752       50,912       52,284       52,842  
Other real estate owned   559       579       848       1,015       1,240  
Interest receivable   8,345       8,433       8,100       7,900       8,146  
Goodwill   129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565  
Other intangible assets   4,541       4,905       5,266       5,622       5,987  
Other assets   107,838       109,085       108,112       106,691       107,258  
Total assets $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377     $ 3,244,127     $ 3,194,519     $ 3,139,711  
                       
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
  Noninterest-bearing $ 878,423     $ 877,962     $ 860,652     $ 842,783     $ 820,147  
  Interest-bearing   1,831,798       1,920,577       1,922,292       1,886,608       1,853,699  
Total deposits   2,710,221       2,798,539       2,782,944       2,729,391       2,673,846  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,958       2,635       2,488       1,536       1,106  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   36,362       39,157       34,539       35,817       37,395  
Total liabilities   2,748,541       2,840,331       2,819,971       2,766,744       2,712,347  
                       
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   16,273       16,502       16,782       16,878       17,071  
Additional paid-in capital   129,914       136,705       144,088       147,619       154,086  
Retained earnings   285,096       276,499       269,798       264,824       258,860  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (19,025 )     (11,660 )     (6,512 )     (1,546 )     (2,653 )
Total stockholders' equity   412,258       418,046       424,156       427,775       427,364  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377     $ 3,244,127     $ 3,194,519     $ 3,139,711  
                       
Shares outstanding at period-end   16,273,177       16,502,144       16,781,975       16,878,220       17,071,052  
Book value per common share $ 25.33     $ 25.33     $ 25.27     $ 25.34     $ 25.03  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   17.09       17.18       17.24       17.34       17.09  
                       
                       
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding
                       


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                   
  September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands) 2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
   2021
Allowance for Credit Losses                  
Beginning balance $ 29,749     $ 28,981     $ 27,858     $ 29,877     $ 31,857  
Provision for (recovery of)                  
credit losses charged to operations   685       510       1,961       (846 )     (1,394 )
Charge-offs   (2,158 )     (1,469 )     (1,302 )     (1,887 )     (1,255 )
Recoveries   1,112       1,727       464       714       669  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,046 )     258       (838 )     (1,173 )     (586 )
Ending balance $ 29,388     $ 29,749     $ 28,981     $ 27,858     $ 29,877  
                   
Nonperforming Assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 15,303     $ 17,826     $ 20,487     $ 20,768     $ 22,070  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   131       131       -       87       5  
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)   1,331       515       1,141       1,367       359  
Total nonperforming loans   16,765       18,472       21,628       22,222       22,434  
OREO   559       579       848       1,015       1,240  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,324     $ 19,051     $ 22,476     $ 23,237     $ 23,674  
                   
                   
Additional Information                  
Total accruing TDRs(2) $ 7,028     $ 8,313     $ 8,782     $ 8,652     $ 8,185  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.71 %     0.80 %     0.96 %     1.03 %     1.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.55 %     0.58 %     0.69 %     0.73 %     0.75 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   175.29 %     161.05 %     134.00 %     125.36 %     133.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.24 %     1.29 %     1.29 %     1.29 %     1.39 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.18 %     -0.05 %     0.15 %     0.22 %     0.11 %
                   
                   
(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
(2) Accruing total TDRs
                   


FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000

You just read:

