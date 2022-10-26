Mayor Stimpson Signs Proclamation Making Today National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Day in Mobile, AL

More than 11.6 million firms are owned by women, and generate $1.7 trillion in sales. One in five firms with revenue of $1 million or more is woman-owned.

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday was a day of great history for women business owners all over the state of Alabama. Mobile, Alabama’s Mayor Stimpson signed a Proclamation declaring that October 25, 2022, will be known as the National Association of Women Business Owners Alabama Chapter Day in the city of Mobile. Several members of the Mobile Chapter of NAWBO joined the Mayor of Mobile today at Government Plaza as he signed the Proclamation into effect. NAWBO was founded over 47 years ago and their Alabama mission is to propel women business owners into greater economic and social spheres of power by creating a platform to expand their members' visibility, access, resources, opportunities, and capital.

Michelle Gillies, NAWBO Alabama’s Communications and Marketing Director, said “they are elated to be headquartered in Mobile, and look forward to growing the Mobile chapter of NAWBO to over 100 members and to continue contributing to the city's One Mobile initiative.”

The Mobile metro area is recognized as one of the fastest-growing areas for women-owned firms for growth and economic impact. The city of Mobile values local women-owned businesses and celebrates the diversity of ownership and goods and services they provide as well as the contributions they make to our community. The dynamic array of the size of businesses owned by women who belong to NAWBO is remarkable, they have solopreneurs, medium and large-sized businesses owned by phenomenal women. The NAWBO Alabama Chapter is taking it a step further and partnering with local high schools and universities to mentor our next-generation of young women entrepreneurs in the business field.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 12 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help women entrepreneurs navigate the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org/alabama