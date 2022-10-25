ROHM’s New Compact 300mA Automotive-Grade LDO Regulators for High Performance ADAS Sensors

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today introduced the new BUxxJA3DG-C series of automotive-grade LDO regulator ICs (BU12JA3DG-C, BU15JA3DG-C, BU18JA3DG-C, BU25JA3DG-C, BU30JA3DG-C, BU33JA3DG-C). The devices are designed for automotive applications, such as sensors for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which have become smaller and more powerful.

In recent years, safety requirements in the automotive sector have increased as technological innovations in accident prevention and autonomous driving continue to progress. In line with this, sensors and cameras installed in ADAS are becoming increasingly sophisticated, necessitating power supply ICs that deliver larger currents in a smaller package size.

In past years, ROHM has offered compact, energy-saving solutions utilizing an extensive lineup of DC-DC converters and LDO regulators for a wide range of automotive applications, including ADAS and ECUs. The new BUxxJA3DG-C series meets the basic requirements for LDOs used in the secondary power supplies of automotive systems (i.e., compact size, compatibility with standard output voltages). In addition, despite their small package size (2.9mm × 2.8mm), they support output currents of up to 300mA while covering an input voltage range from 1.7V to 6V. Such low input supply voltage enables the use of the LDO in 1.8V power supply systems to provide low output voltages at a higher efficiency. Furthermore, the output voltage noise is reduced to just 55μVrms which is about 40% lower than similar 3.3V low noise LDO regulators. As a result, the BUxxJA3DG-C series provides a quieter power supply, along with greater miniaturization and performance in ADAS applications.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to support the evolution of vehicles by developing power supply ICs that contribute to greater power savings and miniaturization in automotive applications.

New Product Lineup

The BUxxJA3DG-C series meets basic requirements, including a compact size, support for 125°C operation, qualification under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard, and output voltages required for automotive secondary LDO regulators.

At the same time, output currents up to 300mA are provided from 1.7V to 6.0V wide input voltage range in a small form factor. Hence, the lowest output voltage, BU12JA3DG-C ensures stable operation even at 1.7V input/300mA output, enabling use in 1.8V power supply systems. In addition, output noise is reduced by 40% over general products (e.g., 55μVrms at the BU33JA3DG-C), reducing the effect on minute electrical signals. This makes them ideal for power supplies in compact, high-performance automotive applications where noise is a concern.

View the product specifications table here.

Application Examples

ADAS, sensors, cameras and radar

Car infotainment systems including clusters and head-up displays (HUDs)

Enables use in a wide range of applications and fields, especially secondary power supplies for noise-sensitive automotive applications.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing: $1.00/unit (samples, excluding tax)

Sales launch date: September 2022

Available now (in mass production)

Available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

Part Numbers: BU12JA3DG-CTR, BU18JA3DG-CTR, BU25JA3DG-CTR, BU33JA3DG-CTR

Terminology

LDO Regulator (Low Drop Out/Low Saturation Regulator): A type of power supply IC that converts between two different DC voltage levels. Falls under the category of linear regulator (where the input/output voltages operate linearly) characterized by a small input-output voltage difference. Compared to DC-DC converter ICs (switching regulators), LDOs feature a simpler circuit configuration and lower noise.

Secondary: In an automotive power supply, the side in charge of first-stage conversion from a power source, such as a battery, is called the primary. Similarly, the side responsible for second-stage conversion is called the secondary. Power supply ICs for primary applications are required to support high input voltages, while secondary power supply ICs operate in the low input/output regime.

Attachments

