Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,867 in the last 365 days.

Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $103.1 million, a 21.4% increase from $84.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 0.9% sequential increase from $102.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross margin increased to $47.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $42.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 45.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 50.4% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 45.8% for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter was $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million or $0.29 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $10.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations totaled $6.6 million for the third quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $10.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $14.4 million, compared to $15.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The sum of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 decreased 2.7% sequentially to approximately $202.0 million compared to approximately $207.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Commenting on third quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “A deteriorating macroeconomic environment caused a shortfall in demand for electronic products. Q3 profitability was significantly impacted by legal expenses ahead of a recent intellectual property litigation trial.”

“Reflecting a reduction in demand caused by recent market conditions, the Q3 book-to-bill ratio came in below 1. We look forward to reducing production lead times and getting caught up with our backlog.”

“Capital investment in our first ChiP foundry continued in Q3 to enable our Andover fab to support Advanced Product revenues with up to approximately one billion dollars per year total capacity. Major advances in power density by our next generation ChiPs and recent design wins in our primary markets bode well for the future utilization of this capacity.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to pre-register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call, so that he or she, on the day of the call, may avoid waiting for the BT Conferencing operator to register callers individually. Those pre-registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a special dial-in number and PIN for call access. Pre-registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on October 25, 2022. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial 877-299-4502 at approximately 4:45 p.m. and use the Passcode 27044173. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through November 9, 2022. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 10145508. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.

For further information contact:

James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Voice: 978-470-2900
Facsimile: 978-749-3439
invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION              
               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS      
(Thousands except for per share amounts)              
               
  QUARTER ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
  SEPT 30,   SEPT 30,   SEPT 30,   SEPT 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
               
Net revenues $ 103,118     $ 84,911     $ 293,586     $ 269,083  
Cost of revenues   56,148       42,098       162,166       131,699  
Gross margin   46,970       42,813       131,420       137,384  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative   22,719       17,322       61,322       50,865  
Research and development   14,747       13,519       44,516       39,818  
Total operating expenses   37,466       30,841       105,838       90,683  
               
Income from operations   9,504       11,972       25,582       46,701  
               
Other income (expense), net   (568 )     394       (322 )     999  
               
Income before income taxes   8,936       12,366       25,260       47,700  
               
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes   842       (886 )     1,596       (30 )
               
Consolidated net income   8,094       13,252       23,664       47,730  
               
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to              
noncontrolling interest   3       (7 )     (19 )     (15 )
               
Net income attributable to              
Vicor Corporation $ 8,091     $ 13,259     $ 23,683     $ 47,745  
               
               
Net income per share attributable              
to Vicor Corporation:              
Basic $ 0.18     $ 0.30     $ 0.54     $ 1.10  
Diluted $ 0.18     $ 0.29     $ 0.53     $ 1.06  
               
Shares outstanding:              
Basic   44,031       43,710       43,986       43,573  
Diluted   44,898       45,034       44,906       44,905  
               



         
         
VICOR CORPORATION        
         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET      
(Thousands)        
         
         
  SEPT 30,   DEC 31,  
    2022       2021    
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,098     $ 182,418    
Short-term investments   19,949       45,215    
Accounts receivable, net   56,287       55,097    
Inventories, net   94,336       67,322    
Other current assets   5,283       6,708    
Total current assets   357,953       356,760    
         
Long-term deferred tax assets   260       208    
Long-term investment, net   2,552       2,639    
Property, plant and equipment, net   163,198       115,975    
Other assets   2,939       1,623    
         
Total assets $ 526,902     $ 477,205    
         
Liabilities and Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 24,005     $ 21,189    
Accrued compensation and benefits   13,070       12,753    
Accrued expenses   5,754       4,158    
Sales allowances   1,427       1,464    
Short-term lease liabilities   1,449       1,551    
Income taxes payable   7       66    
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments   12,148       7,912    
         
Total current liabilities   57,860       49,093    
         
Long-term deferred revenue   1,833       413    
Long-term income taxes payable   529       569    
Long-term lease liabilities   7,520       3,225    
Total liabilities   67,742       53,300    
         
Equity:        
 Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:        
Capital stock   357,813       346,221    
Retained earnings   241,316       217,633    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,279 )     (1,328 )  
Treasury stock   (138,927 )     (138,927 )  
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity   458,923       423,599    
Noncontrolling interest   237       306    
Total equity   459,160       423,905    
         
Total liabilities and equity $ 526,902     $ 477,205    
         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.