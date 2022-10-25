4:30 PM Update: Route 234 is now open in Snyder and Juniata Counties. Route 235 Closed in Snyder and Juniata Counties

​4:30 PM Update: Route 234 is now open in Snyder and Juniata Counties.



Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is closed in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, due to a tractor trailer fire.

Motorists can use the following detours:

Route 522, Route 104, Route 35, and Route 235

Route 522, Route 322, Route 35, and Route 235



The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



