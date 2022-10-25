Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,905 in the last 365 days.

DallasNews Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) today reported a third quarter 2022 net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.48) per share, and an operating loss of $2.3 million. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, and an operating loss of $2.6 million. Third quarter 2021 net income included a tax benefit of $2.4 million primarily related to the release of a non-cash uncertain tax reserve whereby the federal statute of limitations lapsed.

For the third quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating loss”) of $1.6 million, a $0.4 million greater loss when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $1.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decline in total revenue of $0.6 million and an expense increase of $0.7 million in newsprint, partially offset by improvements of $0.6 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.7 million in distribution expense.

On July 29, 2022, the Company received cash proceeds of $22.5 million from the collection of the Charter DMN Holdings, LP note receivable and interest, related to the sale of the Company’s former headquarters. In the third quarter, the Company made a board approved voluntary pension contribution of $5.0 million and paid a special dividend of $1.50 per share, returning $8.0 million to shareholders.

Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased with the steady progress the team is making as we seek to build a sustainably profitable digital business here in North Texas. While we have seen short-term inflationary pressure in some areas of our business, we are finding innovative ways to overcome it.”

Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $37.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.6 million or 1.6 percent when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.6 million or 3.2 percent when compared to the $18.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue declined $0.4 million or 6.0 percent and print advertising revenue declined $0.2 million or 1.5 percent.

Circulation revenue was $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of less than $0.1 million when compared to the $16.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $1.0 million or 39.6 percent, partially offset by a print circulation decline of $0.9 million or 6.7 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 3.0 percent, to $3.9 million, primarily due to a slight reduction in revenue from mailed advertisements for business customers.

Total consolidated operating expense in the third quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $40.0 million, an improvement of $0.9 million or 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to savings of $0.7 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.7 million in distribution expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in newsprint expense.

In the third quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $44.8 million, an improvement of $1.4 million or 3.1 percent when compared to $46.2 million of adjusted operating expense in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 668 employees, a decrease of 4 full-time equivalents when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $33.0 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue, and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.

Financial Results Conference Call

DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-336-4441 and enter the following access code when prompted: 7099740. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 26, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on November 1, 2022. The access code for the replay is 3178965.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “project,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters or that our financial projections are accurate, as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869



DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)   2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net Operating Revenue:                        
Advertising and marketing services   $ 17,525     $ 18,101     $ 51,246     $ 53,471  
Circulation     16,230       16,157       48,576       48,272  
Printing, distribution and other     3,933       4,053       11,726       12,051  
Total net operating revenue     37,688       38,311       111,548       113,794  
Operating Costs and Expense:                        
Employee compensation and benefits     16,428       17,131       49,642       53,194  
Other production, distribution and operating costs     19,691       20,041       58,665       59,282  
Newsprint, ink and other supplies     3,161       2,439       8,059       7,158  
Depreciation     699       1,018       2,127       3,127  
Amortization                       64  
Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net           30             29  
Asset impairments           232       102       232  
Total operating costs and expense     39,979       40,891       118,595       123,086  
Operating loss     (2,291 )     (2,580 )     (7,047 )     (9,292 )
Other income (loss), net     (94 )     1,827       (48 )     4,694  
Loss Before Income Taxes     (2,385 )     (753 )     (7,095 )     (4,598 )
Income tax provision (benefit)     201       (2,384 )     550       (1,982 )
Net Income (Loss)   $ (2,586 )   $ 1,631     $ (7,645 )   $ (2,616 )
                         
Per Share Basis(1)                        
Net income (loss)                        
Basic   $ (0.48 )   $ 0.30     $ (1.43 )   $ (0.49 )
Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:                        
Basic     5,352,490       5,352,490       5,352,490       5,352,490  

(1) The Company’s Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 – Earnings Per Share.

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

             
             
    September 30,   December 31,
In thousands (unaudited)   2022   2021
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 33,031   $ 32,439
Accounts receivable, net     13,256     16,012
Notes receivable         22,400
Other current assets     5,558     5,677
Total current assets     51,845     76,528
Property, plant and equipment, net     7,810     8,822
Operating lease right-of-use assets     15,449     17,648
Deferred income taxes, net     186     257
Other assets     2,096     2,197
Total assets   $ 77,386   $ 105,452
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 4,623   $ 7,821
Accrued compensation and other current liabilities     10,819     9,505
Contract liabilities     9,389     10,592
Total current liabilities     24,831     27,918
Long-term pension liabilities     9,546     14,275
Long-term operating lease liabilities     16,815     19,181
Other liabilities     1,469     1,501
Total liabilities     52,661     62,875
Total shareholders' equity     24,725     42,577
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 77,386   $ 105,452


DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Loss

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
In thousands (unaudited)   2022     2021     2022     2021  
Total net operating revenue   $ 37,688     $ 38,311     $ 111,548     $ 113,794  
Total operating costs and expense     39,979       40,891       118,595       123,086  
Operating Loss   $ (2,291 )   $ (2,580 )   $ (7,047 )   $ (9,292 )
                         
Total net operating revenue   $ 37,688     $ 38,311     $ 111,548     $ 113,794  
Addback:                        
Advertising contra revenue     5,350       6,596       16,460       18,908  
Circulation contra revenue     113       106       273       296  
Adjusted Operating Revenue   $ 43,151     $ 45,013     $ 128,281     $ 132,998  
                         
Total operating costs and expense   $ 39,979     $ 40,891     $ 118,595     $ 123,086  
Addback:                        
Advertising contra expense     5,350       6,596       16,460       18,908  
Circulation contra expense     113       106       273       296  
Less:                        
Depreciation     699       1,018       2,127       3,127  
Amortization                       64  
Severance expense     (19 )     115       541       1,721  
Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net           30             29  
Asset impairments           232       102       232  
Adjusted Operating Expense   $ 44,762     $ 46,198     $ 132,558     $ 137,117  
                         
Adjusted operating revenue   $ 43,151     $ 45,013     $ 128,281     $ 132,998  
Adjusted operating expense     44,762       46,198       132,558       137,117  
Adjusted Operating Loss   $ (1,611 )   $ (1,185 )   $ (4,277 )   $ (4,119 )

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

Advertising contra represents agency fees related to digital advertising and marketing services. Circulation contra represents revenue recorded for the grace period of expired home delivery subscriptions. These adjustments have no effect on adjusted operating income (loss).

Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.


Primary Logo

You just read:

DallasNews Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.