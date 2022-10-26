Red Pill Speakers Announces 2 New Exclusive Speaker Signings: Cheryl Chumley and April Moss
Red pill speakers continues to build an exclusive roster of freedom oriented, conservative speakers.
Red Pill Speakers represents conservative speakers, to help make sense of the era in which we now live. We must counter the mainstream narrative.”TORONTO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Pill Speakers, a new speakers bureau for conservative and counter-narrative speakers, has recently signed 2 new speakers, Cheryl Chumley and April Moss.
— Robert Abrams
Cheryl Chumley is the online opinion editor and host of “Bold and Blunt” podcast for The Washington Times, a best-selling author, and a frequent media guest for national television and radio. She is an in-demand public speaker and media guest, passionate about topics related to Christianity and the country’s Judeo-Christian roots, the Constitution, politics and policy, United Nations and sovereignty issues, Congress and Capitol Hill – pretty much anything that lends itself to exposing those matters that run counter to freedom, biblical principles and the preservation of America as the greatest country the world’s ever seen.
Her publication credits include the Blaze, the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner, the Heritage Foundation, the Heartland Institute, Lifezette, PamelaGeller.com and more. She has made hundreds of appearances on national and local television and radio (including Fox News, C-SPAN, CBN, Michael Savage radio, Newsmax TV, and Steve Bannon’s WarRoom), and in person at various forums and events, to discuss politics and culture, the role of Christianity in government, media bias and limited government principles.
April Moss is an award-winning Meteorologist and Journalist, formerly from CBS Detroit, who blew the whistle on her network during her weather forecast in June of 2021 with Project Veritas. April took a stand against the medical discrimination that CBS was enforcing upon its employees as well as the suppression of truth and lack of objectivity in their reporting. She is now an Investigative Journalist for the Real America’s Voice network as well as the Host of her own show, “Face The Facts” which is available on AmericasVoice.News and all podcast platforms. April is uniquely positioned and respected within the Patriotic movement as the mother of four children and combines her own experiences with homeschooling to reject the Marxist indoctrinations taking place in classrooms across the country in order to instill patriotic values, courage, bravery, and leadership into not only her children but also in helping parents and families across the United States achieve the same freedom of education.
Contact us at the email below for more information regarding having either Cheryl or April (or even, both) speak at your next event.
Robert Abrams
Red Pill Speakers
email us here