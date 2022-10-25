Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Third Quarter of 2022

/EIN News/ -- TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.



(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 40,063 $ 119,792 $ 138,838 Basic EPS 0.83 0.71 0.71 2.14 2.47 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.71 0.71 2.13 2.46

"Results for the third quarter reflect continued improvement in profitability. Earnings benefited from expansion in the net interest margin, effective expense management and solid organic loan growth," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "The balance sheet remains sound, with a solid base of core deposits, continued good asset quality and strong capital levels."

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $46.6 million with diluted EPS of $0.83

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2022 was $132.4 million, up $17.1 million on a linked quarter basis

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest margin was 3.54%, up 43 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 21 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, up 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Wealth management and insurance lines of business continued to produce strong results during the third quarter of 2022

The mortgage division generated $0.6 billion in interest rate lock volume during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.9 billion on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 1.03% for the third quarter of 2022, down 24 basis points on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage servicing rights with a book value of $15.4 million were sold for a gain of $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2022

Third quarter noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) for the third quarter was 58.50% and 58.78%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $501.3 million, or 18.8% annualized, during the third quarter of 2022 from the balance at June 30, 2022

The securities portfolio decreased $94.4 million during the third quarter of 2022 from the balance at June 30, 2022, due to net cash outflows during the quarter of $9.1 million and a negative fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $85.3 million

Deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $331.8 million from June 30, 2022, primarily driven by a decrease in interest bearing deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $85.8 million from June 30, 2022 and represented 35.94% of total deposits at September 30, 2022

Capital

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) decreased 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, driven primarily by unrealized losses in our securities portfolio, impacted tangible book value per share by $1.08 during the quarter

decreased 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, driven primarily by unrealized losses in our securities portfolio, impacted tangible book value per share by $1.08 during the quarter The Company has a $100 million stock repurchase program that is in effect through October 2023; there was no buyback activity during the third quarter of 2022

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $9.8 million and no provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) for the third quarter of 2022

The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 1.57% at September 30, 2022

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 312.10% at September 30, 2022, compared to 373.21% at June 30, 2022

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $1.6 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis

Credit metrics remained stable. Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.50% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.42% at June 30, 2022 and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans decreased to 2.37% at September 30, 2022, compared to 2.57% at June 30, 2022

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 123,100 $ 106,409 $ 95,829 $ 98,478 $ 102,627 $ 325,338 $ 324,354 Loans held for sale 2,075 2,586 2,863 3,652 2,377 7,524 8,980 Securities 14,500 12,471 10,835 9,221 8,416 37,806 22,310 Other 3,458 1,954 664 568 593 6,076 1,122 Total interest income 143,133 123,420 110,191 111,919 114,013 376,744 356,766 Interest expense Deposits 7,241 5,018 5,637 6,056 6,972 17,896 22,920 Borrowings 5,574 4,887 4,925 4,381 3,749 15,386 11,327 Total interest expense 12,815 9,905 10,562 10,437 10,721 33,282 34,247 Net interest income 130,318 113,515 99,629 101,482 103,292 343,462 322,519 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 9,800 2,000 1,500 (500 ) (1,200 ) 13,300 (1,200 ) Provision for credit losses on HTM securities — — — 32 — — — Total provision for (recovery of) loan losses 9,800 2,000 1,500 (468 ) (1,200 ) 13,300 (1,200 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 120,518 111,515 98,129 101,950 104,492 330,162 323,719 Noninterest income 41,186 37,214 37,458 47,582 50,755 115,858 179,402 Noninterest expense 101,574 98,194 94,105 101,115 103,999 293,873 328,711 Income before income taxes 60,130 50,535 41,482 48,417 51,248 152,147 174,410 Income taxes 13,563 10,857 7,935 11,363 11,185 32,355 35,572 Net income $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 119,792 $ 138,838 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 44,233 $ 40,601 $ 33,728 $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 118,562 $ 129,664 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 66,970 $ 54,172 $ 42,664 $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 163,806 $ 161,234 Basic earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 2.14 $ 2.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.83 0.71 0.60 0.66 0.71 2.13 2.46 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.79 0.72 0.60 0.68 0.71 2.11 2.29 Average basic shares outstanding 55,947,214 55,906,755 55,809,192 55,751,487 56,146,285 55,888,226 56,237,056 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,248,720 56,182,845 56,081,863 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,169,886 56,533,094 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Return on average assets 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 0.96 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.05 0.98 0.82 0.92 0.99 0.95 1.10 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.20 1.04 0.89 0.98 1.08 1.05 1.29 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.14 1.07 0.90 1.01 1.09 1.04 1.21 Return on average equity 8.50 7.31 6.05 6.59 7.16 7.28 8.43 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.07 7.48 6.08 6.80 7.21 7.21 7.87 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.64 13.50 10.93 11.94 13.05 13.32 15.43 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.87 13.81 10.99 12.31 13.13 13.19 14.43 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 58.50 64.37 67.78 67.04 66.77 63.20 64.85 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 58.78 62.44 67.02 64.18 66.06 62.47 65.66 Dividend payout ratio 26.51 30.99 36.67 33.33 30.99 30.84 26.72

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Shares outstanding 55,953,104 55,932,017 55,880,666 55,756,233 55,747,407 Market value per share $ 31.28 $ 28.81 $ 33.45 $ 37.95 $ 36.05 Book value per share 37.39 37.85 38.25 39.63 39.53 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 20.12 20.55 20.91 22.35 22.22 Shareholders' equity to assets 12.70 % 12.74 % 12.68 % 13.15 % 13.64 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.26 7.34 7.35 7.86 8.15 Leverage ratio 9.39 9.16 9.00 9.15 9.18 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.64 10.74 10.78 11.18 11.02 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.47 11.60 11.67 12.10 11.94 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.15 15.34 15.51 16.14 14.66

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,216 $ 9,734 $ 9,562 $ 9,751 $ 9,337 $ 29,512 $ 26,818 Fees and commissions 4,148 4,668 3,982 3,885 3,837 12,798 11,847 Insurance commissions 3,108 2,591 2,554 2,353 2,829 8,253 7,488 Wealth management revenue 5,467 5,711 5,924 5,273 5,371 17,102 15,182 Mortgage banking income 12,675 8,316 9,633 14,726 23,292 30,624 94,878 Swap termination gains — — — 4,676 — — — Net gains on sales of securities — — — 49 764 — 2,121 BOLI income 2,296 2,331 2,153 2,048 1,602 6,780 5,318 Other 3,276 3,863 3,650 4,821 3,723 10,789 15,750 Total noninterest income $ 41,186 $ 37,214 $ 37,458 $ 47,582 $ 50,755 $ 115,858 $ 179,402 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 66,463 $ 65,580 $ 62,239 $ 62,523 $ 69,115 $ 194,282 $ 218,104 Data processing 3,526 3,590 4,263 5,346 5,277 11,379 16,380 Net occupancy and equipment 11,266 11,155 11,276 11,177 11,748 33,697 35,660 Other real estate owned 34 (187 ) (241 ) (60 ) 168 (394 ) 313 Professional fees 3,087 2,778 3,151 3,209 2,972 9,016 8,566 Advertising and public relations 3,229 3,406 4,059 2,929 2,922 10,694 9,274 Intangible amortization 1,251 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 3,927 4,618 Communications 1,999 1,904 2,027 2,088 2,198 5,930 6,781 Merger and conversion related expenses — — 687 — — 687 — Restructuring charges (benefit) — 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 732 307 Debt prepayment penalty — — — 6,123 — — — Other 10,719 7,471 5,733 6,295 8,118 23,923 28,708 Total noninterest expense $ 101,574 $ 98,194 $ 94,105 $ 101,115 $ 103,999 $ 293,873 $ 328,711

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 5,263 $ 3,490 $ 6,047 $ 10,801 $ 20,116 $ 14,800 $ 71,598 Fees, net 2,405 3,064 3,053 4,320 3,420 8,522 12,841 Mortgage servicing income (loss), net 5,007 1,762 533 (395 ) (244 ) 7,302 (3,122 ) MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — 13,561 Total mortgage banking income $ 12,675 $ 8,316 $ 9,633 $ 14,726 $ 23,292 $ 30,624 $ 94,878

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 479,500 $ 1,010,468 $ 1,607,493 $ 1,877,965 $ 1,476,141 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,353,502 488,851 487,194 416,357 — Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,569,242 2,528,253 2,405,316 2,386,052 2,544,643 Loans held for sale, at fair value 144,642 196,598 280,464 453,533 452,869 Loans: Non purchased 10,259,840 9,692,116 9,338,890 9,011,011 8,875,880 Purchased 845,164 911,628 974,569 1,009,903 1,140,944 Total loans 11,105,004 10,603,744 10,313,459 10,020,914 10,016,824 Allowance for credit losses on loans (174,356 ) (166,131 ) (166,468 ) (164,171 ) (170,038 ) Loans, net 10,930,648 10,437,613 10,146,991 9,856,743 9,846,786 Premises and equipment, net 284,062 284,035 285,344 293,122 294,499 Other real estate owned 2,412 2,807 2,062 2,540 4,705 Goodwill 946,291 946,291 946,291 939,683 939,683 Other intangibles 20,170 21,422 22,731 24,098 25,522 Bank-owned life insurance 371,650 371,298 369,344 287,359 286,088 Mortgage servicing rights 81,980 94,743 91,730 89,018 86,387 Other assets 287,000 235,722 218,797 183,841 198,227 Total assets $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,827,220 $ 4,741,397 $ 4,706,256 $ 4,718,124 $ 4,492,650 Interest-bearing 8,604,904 9,022,532 9,284,641 9,187,600 8,762,179 Total deposits 13,432,124 13,763,929 13,990,897 13,905,724 13,254,829 Short-term borrowings 312,818 112,642 111,279 13,947 11,253 Long-term debt 426,821 431,553 435,416 471,209 468,863 Other liabilities 207,055 193,100 188,523 209,578 216,661 Total liabilities 14,378,818 14,501,224 14,726,115 14,600,458 13,951,606 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 Treasury stock (111,577 ) (112,295 ) (114,050 ) (118,027 ) (118,288 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,299,476 1,298,207 1,297,088 1,300,192 1,298,022 Retained earnings 823,951 789,880 762,690 741,648 717,033 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (216,052 ) (155,398 ) (104,569 ) (10,443 ) 10,694 Total shareholders’ equity 2,092,281 2,116,877 2,137,642 2,209,853 2,203,944 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans 72.83 % 70.52 % 69.38 % 70.42 % 71.04 % PPP loans 0.04 0.05 0.89 0.12 4.17 Loans held for sale 0.97 1.53 3.17 1.57 3.17 Securities 21.69 21.13 15.90 20.88 13.14 Interest-bearing balances with banks 4.47 6.77 10.66 7.01 8.48 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 34.09 % 33.03 % 32.64 % 33.27 % 31.60 % Interest-bearing demand 45.27 46.05 45.49 45.96 45.75 Savings 7.95 7.97 7.35 7.88 7.17 Time deposits 8.69 9.14 11.00 9.15 11.85 Borrowed funds 4.00 3.81 3.52 3.74 3.63 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 78 $ 2,276 $ 316 $ 2,788 $ 3,835 Total accretion on purchased loans 1,317 2,021 2,871 4,573 8,597 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,395 $ 4,297 $ 3,187 $ 7,361 $ 12,432 Impact on net interest margin 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.12 % Impact on loan yield 0.05 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.16 % Interest income on PPP loans $ 5 $ 74 $ 3,503 $ 698 $ 24,310 PPP impact on net interest margin 0.01 % — % 0.07 % — % 0.11 % PPP impact on loan yield — % — % 0.09 % — % 0.08 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,507,615 $ 1,489,889 $ 1,437,225 $ 1,364,879 $ 1,368,557 Lease financing 103,357 101,350 89,842 76,125 79,215 Real estate - construction 1,215,056 1,126,363 1,222,052 1,104,896 1,091,296 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,127,889 3,030,083 2,840,979 2,724,246 2,724,743 Real estate - commercial mortgages 5,016,665 4,717,513 4,577,864 4,549,037 4,535,730 Installment loans to individuals 128,946 131,163 137,115 143,340 149,821 Subtotal 11,099,528 10,596,361 10,305,077 9,962,523 9,949,362 PPP 5,476 7,383 8,382 58,391 67,462 Total loans $ 11,105,004 $ 10,603,744 $ 10,313,459 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Nonperforming Assets: Non purchased Non purchased nonaccruing loans $ 42,332 $ 32,284 $ 32,573 $ 30,751 $ 29,266 Non purchased loans 90 days or more past due 137 479 209 1,074 908 Total non purchased nonperforming loans 42,469 32,763 32,782 31,825 30,174 Non purchased other real estate owned 867 1,332 531 951 2,252 Total non purchased nonperforming assets 43,336 34,095 33,313 32,776 32,426 Purchased Purchased nonaccruing loans $ 11,946 $ 11,613 $ 19,422 $ 18,613 $ 26,492 Purchased loans 90 days or more past due 1,450 138 38 367 74 Total purchased nonperforming loans 13,396 11,751 19,460 18,980 26,566 Purchased other real estate owned 1,545 1,475 1,531 1,589 2,453 Total purchased nonperforming assets $ 14,941 $ 13,226 $ 20,991 $ 20,569 $ 29,019 Total nonperforming loans $ 55,865 $ 44,514 $ 52,242 $ 50,805 $ 56,740 Total nonperforming assets $ 58,277 $ 47,321 $ 54,304 $ 53,345 $ 61,445 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 174,356 $ 166,131 $ 166,468 $ 164,171 $ 170,038 Net loan charge-offs $ 1,575 $ 2,337 $ 851 $ 5,367 $ 1,116 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.50 0.42 0.51 0.51 0.57 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.35 0.28 0.32 0.32 0.38 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.57 1.57 1.61 1.64 1.70 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 312.10 373.21 318.65 323.14 299.68 Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.50 0.42 0.51 0.51 0.57 Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.35 0.28 0.32 0.32 0.38 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 1.57 1.57 1.62 1.65 1.71

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The webcast is accessible through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=REdHmUjC. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com after the call and will remain accessible for one year. A replay is accessible via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 6769509 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 9, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 118-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.5 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiii) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xiv) concentration of credit exposure; (xv) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvi) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xvii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics (including the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xviii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xix) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) core loan yield, (ii) core net interest income and margin, (iii) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain asset quality ratios (namely, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, criticized loans to total loans, nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, net charge-offs to average loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans, (ix) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including on an as-adjusted basis)), and (x) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, merger and conversion expenses, COVID-19 related expenses, debt prepayment penalties, swap termination gains, gains on sale of MSR, restructuring charges or benefits and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to core loan yield and its asset quality measures, to exclude the Company’s PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to the core loan yield and certain asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which bear an interest rate fixed by Small Business Administration (“SBA”) regulations and are both forgivable and guaranteed by the SBA, to more clearly measure loan yields affected by competitive factors and potential loss in the Company’s loan portfolio and the coverage therefor. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 119,792 $ 138,838 Income taxes 13,563 10,857 7,935 11,363 11,185 32,355 35,572 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 9,800 2,450 950 (768 ) (1,400 ) 13,200 (1,400 ) Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 69,930 $ 52,985 $ 42,432 $ 47,649 $ 49,848 $ 165,347 $ 173,010 Merger and conversion expense — — 687 — — 687 — Debt prepayment penalties — — — 6,123 — — — Swap termination gains — — — (4,676 ) — — — Gain on sale of MSR (2,960 ) — — — — (2,960 ) — MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — (13,561 ) Restructuring charges (benefit) — 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 732 307 COVID-19 related expenses(1) — — — 33 323 — 1,478 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 66,970 $ 54,172 $ 42,664 $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 163,806 $ 161,234 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 119,792 $ 138,838 Amortization of intangibles 1,251 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 3,927 4,618 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (265 ) (291 ) (303 ) (335 ) (323 ) (859 ) (1,021 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,553 $ 40,697 $ 34,610 $ 38,143 $ 41,221 $ 122,860 $ 142,435 Net income (GAAP) $ 46,567 $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 119,792 $ 138,838 Merger and conversion expense — — 687 — — 687 — Debt prepayment penalties — — — 6,123 — — — Swap termination gain — — — (4,676 ) — — — Gain on sale of MSR (2,960 ) — — — — (2,960 ) — MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — (13,561 ) Restructuring charges (benefit) — 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 732 307 COVID-19 related expenses(1) — — — 33 323 — 1,478 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) 626 (264 ) (51 ) (363 ) (71 ) 311 2,602 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 44,233 $ 40,601 $ 33,728 $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 118,562 $ 129,664 Amortization of intangibles 1,251 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 3,927 4,618 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (265 ) (291 ) (303 ) (335 ) (323 ) (859 ) (1,021 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 45,219 $ 41,620 $ 34,791 $ 39,321 $ 41,473 $ 121,630 $ 133,261 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,173,408 $ 2,177,537 $ 2,249,667 $ 2,231,681 $ 2,219,431 $ 2,199,939 $ 2,201,930 Average intangible assets 967,154 968,441 965,430 964,575 965,960 967,023 967,458 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,206,254 $ 1,209,096 $ 1,284,237 $ 1,267,106 $ 1,253,471 $ 1,232,916 $ 1,234,472 Average assets (GAAP) $ 16,645,481 $ 16,631,290 $ 16,697,264 $ 16,450,640 $ 16,130,149 $ 16,658,075 $ 15,723,110 Average intangible assets 967,154 968,441 965,430 964,575 965,960 967,023 967,458 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,678,327 $ 15,662,849 $ 15,731,834 $ 15,486,065 $ 15,164,189 $ 15,691,052 $ 14,755,652 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,092,281 $ 2,116,877 $ 2,137,642 $ 2,209,853 $ 2,203,944 $ 2,092,281 $ 2,203,944 Intangible assets 966,461 967,713 969,022 963,781 965,205 966,461 965,205 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,125,820 $ 1,149,164 $ 1,168,620 $ 1,246,072 $ 1,238,739 $ 1,125,820 $ 1,238,739 Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,155,550 Intangible assets 966,461 967,713 969,022 963,781 965,205 966,461 965,205 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,504,638 $ 15,650,388 $ 15,894,735 $ 15,846,530 $ 15,190,345 $ 15,504,638 $ 15,190,345 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 0.96 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 % 0.98 % 0.82 % 0.92 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.20 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.29 % Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.60 % 1.31 % 1.04 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.37 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.14 % 1.07 % 0.90 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.21 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.50 % 7.31 % 6.05 % 6.59 % 7.16 % 7.28 % 8.43 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.07 % 7.48 % 6.08 % 6.80 % 7.21 % 7.21 % 7.87 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.64 % 13.50 % 10.93 % 11.94 % 13.05 % 13.32 % 15.43 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.87 % 13.81 % 10.99 % 12.31 % 13.13 % 13.19 % 14.43 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,248,720 56,182,845 56,081,863 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,169,886 56,533,094 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.83 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 2.13 $ 2.46 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 2.11 $ 2.29 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 55,953,104 55,932,017 55,880,666 55,756,233 55,747,407 55,953,104 55,747,407 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 37.39 $ 37.85 $ 38.25 $ 39.63 $ 39.53 $ 37.39 $ 39.53 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.12 $ 20.55 $ 20.91 $ 22.35 $ 22.22 $ 20.12 $ 22.22 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 12.70 % 12.74 % 12.68 % 13.15 % 13.64 % 12.70 % 13.64 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.26 % 7.34 % 7.35 % 7.86 % 8.15 % 7.26 % 8.15 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) 132,435 115,321 101,383 103,249 105,002 349,139 327,471 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 41,186 37,214 37,458 47,582 50,755 115,858 179,402 MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — 13,561 Gain on sale of MSR 2,960 — — — — 2,960 — Swap termination gains — — — 4,676 — — — Securities gains — — — 49 764 — 2,121 Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 38,226 37,214 37,458 42,857 49,991 112,898 163,720 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 101,574 98,194 94,105 101,115 103,999 293,873 328,711 Amortization of intangibles 1,251 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 3,927 4,618 Merger and conversion expense — — 687 — — 687 — Debt prepayment penalty — — — 6,123 — — — Restructuring charges (benefit) — 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 732 307 Provision (recovery) of unfunded commitments — 450 (550 ) (300 ) (200 ) (100 ) (200 ) COVID-19 related expenses(1) — — — 33 323 — 1,478 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 100,323 95,247 93,057 93,774 102,395 288,627 322,508 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 58.50 % 64.37 % 67.78 % 67.04 % 66.77 % 63.20 % 64.85 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.78 % 62.44 % 67.02 % 64.18 % 66.06 % 62.47 % 65.66 % Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 132,435 $ 115,321 $ 101,383 $ 103,249 $ 105,002 $ 349,139 $ 327,471 Net interest income collected on problem loans 78 2,276 434 577 316 2,788 3,835 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,317 2,021 1,235 2,187 2,871 4,573 8,597 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 5 74 619 485 3,503 698 24,310 Non-core net interest income $ 1,400 $ 4,371 $ 2,288 $ 3,249 $ 6,690 $ 8,059 $ 36,742 Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 131,035 $ 110,950 $ 99,095 $ 99,999 $ 98,312 $ 341,080 $ 290,730 Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 14,860,043 $ 14,845,199 $ 14,841,146 $ 14,607,716 $ 14,256,421 $ 14,849,213 $ 13,869,538 Average PPP loans 6,647 7,863 39,506 62,726 126,870 17,881 578,643 Average earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 14,853,396 $ 14,837,336 $ 14,801,640 $ 14,544,990 $ 14,129,551 $ 14,831,332 $ 13,290,895 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.54 % 3.11 % 2.76 % 2.81 % 2.93 % 3.14 % 3.16 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.50 % 3.00 % 2.71 % 2.73 % 2.76 % 3.07 % 2.92 % Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 124,614 $ 107,612 $ 97,001 $ 99,670 $ 103,769 $ 329,227 $ 327,625 Net interest income collected on problem loans 78 2,276 434 578 316 2,788 3,835 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,317 2,021 1,235 2,187 2,871 4,573 8,597 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 5 74 619 485 3,503 698 24,310 Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 123,214 $ 103,241 $ 94,713 $ 96,420 $ 97,079 $ 321,168 $ 290,884 Average loans (GAAP) $ 10,829,137 $ 10,477,036 $ 10,108,511 $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,474,305 $ 10,431,436 Average PPP loans 6,647 7,863 39,506 62,726 126,870 17,881 578,643 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,822,490 $ 10,469,173 $ 10,069,005 $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 10,456,424 $ 9,852,793 Loan yield (GAAP) 4.57 % 4.12 % 3.88 % 3.98 % 4.11 % 4.20 % 4.20 % Core loan yield (non-GAAP) 4.52 % 3.96 % 3.82 % 3.87 % 3.89 % 4.11 % 3.95 % Adjusted Asset Quality Ratios Total loans (GAAP) $ 11,105,004 $ 10,603,744 $ 10,313,459 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 11,105,004 $ 10,016,824 PPP loans 5,476 7,383 8,382 58,391 67,462 5,476 67,462 Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 11,099,528 $ 10,596,361 $ 10,305,077 $ 9,962,523 $ 9,949,362 $ 11,099,528 $ 9,949,362 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 26,103 $ 16,910 $ 30,617 $ 27,604 $ 14,806 $ 26,103 $ 14,806 Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans (GAAP) 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.24 % 0.15 % Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.24 % 0.15 % Classified loans $ 193,844 $ 185,267 $ 178,015 $ 160,790 $ 187,223 $ 193,844 $ 187,223 Special Mention loans 69,883 87,476 76,949 115,496 138,497 69,883 138,497 Criticized loans(3) $ 263,727 $ 272,743 $ 254,964 $ 276,286 $ 325,720 $ 263,727 $ 325,720 Criticized loans / total loans (GAAP) 2.37 % 2.57 % 2.47 % 2.76 % 3.25 % 2.37 % 3.25 % Criticized loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.38 % 2.57 % 2.47 % 2.77 % 3.27 % 2.38 % 3.27 % Nonperforming loans $ 55,865 $ 44,514 $ 52,242 $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 55,865 $ 56,740 Nonperforming loans / total loans (GAAP) 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.50 % 0.57 % Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.50 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.50 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 174,356 $ 166,131 $ 166,468 $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 174,356 $ 170,038 ACL / total loans (GAAP) 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.61 % 1.64 % 1.70 % 1.57 % 1.70 % ACL / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.57 % 1.71 % Average loans (GAAP) $ 10,829,137 $ 10,477,036 $ 10,108,511 $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,474,305 $ 10,431,436 Average PPP loans 6,647 7,863 39,506 62,726 126,870 17,881 578,643 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,822,490 $ 10,469,173 $ 10,069,005 $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 10,456,424 $ 9,852,793 Net charge-offs $ 1,575 $ 2,337 $ 851 $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 4,763 $ 4,906 Annualized net charge-offs / average loans (GAAP) 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Annualized net charge-offs / average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.22 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,471,099 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,471,099 $ 16,155,550 PPP loans 5,476 7,383 8,382 58,391 67,462 5,476 67,462 Total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 16,465,623 $ 16,610,718 $ 16,855,375 $ 16,751,920 $ 16,088,088 $ 16,465,623 $ 16,088,088 Nonperforming assets $ 58,277 $ 47,321 $ 54,304 $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 58,277 $ 61,445 Nonperforming assets / total assets (GAAP) 0.35 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.35 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.35 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.35 % 0.38 %

(1) Primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

(3) Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.

