Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,961 in the last 365 days.

Allbirds Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com. A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Allbirds also announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 6 and 7, 2022 in New York, NY. The event will be webcast live and archived on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com.

About Allbirds

Headquartered in San Francisco, Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Allbirds’ story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®) that is carbon negative. Allbirds serves customers across 36 countries through 49 Allbirds stores and its e-commerce website, www.allbirds.com.

Investor Relations

Katina Metzidakis
ir@allbirds.com

Media Contact

press@allbirds.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allbirds Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.