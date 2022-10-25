2022 Payer Exchange Summit Connects Providers, Payers, and Employers to Explore the Future of Oncology Payment Reform
Stakeholders Discuss the Enhancing Oncology Model, Benefit Design, Social Determinants of Health, and More at Community Oncology Alliance SummitWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of oncology payment reform and collaboration was shaped this week as cancer care providers, national and local insurers, employers across industries, and other key stakeholders came together for the 2022 Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform. Attendees met outside of Washington, DC to discuss ongoing reform efforts and share strategies to increase the value of cancer care for all Americans.
The COA Payer Exchange Summit series is a unique, two-day gathering of key cancer stakeholders who come together to advance oncology payment reform efforts. All attendees are involved in payment and delivery reform projects and together represent nearly every major oncology-focused project in the country. This is the 13th Payer Exchange Summit, which has been taking place since 2014.
• Coverage of the Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform, along with slides and presentations, will be available at PayerExchangeSummit.com.
“Active. That’s the keyword at the COA Payer Summit,” said Bo Gamble, Director of Quality and Value at COA. “Each attendee must be active in pushing the envelope of oncology payment reform AND must bring a partner who is also engaged and ready for action. This year, we’ve seen so much information sharing on the upcoming Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), the ways that benefit design is evolving to tailor-made plans, and what we can do to integrate patient feedback into practice routines. The next steps in high-impact oncology reform models are taken at the COA Payer Summit, and we see the results of those steps each time we reconvene.”
The agenda for the 2022 Payer Summit featured speakers and panel discussions on the upcoming Enhancing Oncology Model, the latest payment reform program from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; the future of pharmacy benefit social determinants of health can affect care; and more.
The invitation-only nature, structure, and small scale of the COA Payer Exchange Summit seeks to enable networking and idea exchanges. Attendees get to make connections that enable pilot projects and spark inspiration to craft viable, truly patient-centric solutions to pressing cancer system needs. Since the first Payer Exchange Summit, several oncology payment reform initiatives first discussed at the Summits have gone from idea to reality in regions across the country.
