Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,878 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi UN Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). They spoke about the dangers to global security stemming from Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for the IAEA’s efforts to help ensure the safety and security at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, and he welcomed the IAEA’s readiness to visit Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s false “dirty bomb” allegations. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to provide resources the IAEA needs to continue its verification and monitoring responsibility in Iran, as well as a commitment to the ongoing work between IAEA and the trilateral partners of AUKUS. He noted that the United States looks forward to continuing our close cooperation with the IAEA.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi UN Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.