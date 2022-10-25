Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi UN Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). They spoke about the dangers to global security stemming from Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for the IAEA’s efforts to help ensure the safety and security at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, and he welcomed the IAEA’s readiness to visit Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s false “dirty bomb” allegations. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to provide resources the IAEA needs to continue its verification and monitoring responsibility in Iran, as well as a commitment to the ongoing work between IAEA and the trilateral partners of AUKUS. He noted that the United States looks forward to continuing our close cooperation with the IAEA.