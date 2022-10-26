Which Are the Top Companies Hold the Market Share in Holter ECG Monitoring Market?

Heart ailments are the leading cause of death worldwide, with evidence that around 2,200 men and women die each year from cardiovascular disease.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Component, Lead Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global Holter ECG monitoring market size was valued at $320.81 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $696.67 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Heart ailments are the leading cause of death worldwide, with evidence that around 2,200 men and women die each year from cardiovascular disease, which has surpassed all forms of cancer death combined so far in the US alone. Therefore, fight the problem of la growing incidence of heart disease has over the years become the focus of the medical community. This requires continuous monitoring of the heart rhythm, which is attracting several manufacturers to bring advanced Holter monitors to the market.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

BPL Medical Technologies

Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hill Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems, Inc.

Schiller AG

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Holter ECG monitoring market research to identify potential Holter ECG monitoring market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Holter ECG monitoring market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The use of Holter ECG monitoring devices is expected to see a significant increase during the forecast period, due to the high incidence of cardiac abnormalities worldwide. The Holter ECG monitoring market is highly fragmented with several manufacturers focused on offering the latest compact digital Holter ECG monitors. Technological innovation is adopted as the main strategy to increase the bargaining power of buyers.

On the basis of end user, the global Holter ECG monitoring market is divided into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers and others. The hospitals & clinics segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in adoptions of Holter monitoring devices, surge in advantages of Holter monitoring, and increase in numbers of hospitals & clinics.

The Holter ECG monitoring market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Holter ECG monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

