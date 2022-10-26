Thrombectomy Devices Market Is Consistently Growing at An Impressive 7.4% CAGR by 2030

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, & competitive landscape.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Thrombectomy Devices Market generated $1.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

The high incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), peripheral arterial disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) and the increase in sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles are driving the growth of the device market doctors. In addition, the rise of healthcare infrastructure, the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, the increase in the geriatric population, increasing competition between major players, and technological advancements and innovations are driving the trends in the thrombectomy device market. For example, in September 2021, Abbott, a pharmaceutical company, announced the acquisition of the vascular maker walk, which is the mechanical thrombectomy device. Vascular Walk offers JETi peripheral systems that help clear intravascular clots called thrombi, which can minimize blood flow and lead to serious complications for patients. Additionally, in June 2021, AngioDynamics, a medical technology company, announced clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the alphaVac Mechanical Thrombectomy System, which is a circuit-free, multipurpose mechanical suction thrombectomy device. It is used for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the vascular system.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of thrombectomy devices market research to identify potential thrombectomy devices market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global thrombectomy devices market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Abbott Laboratories,

AngioDynamics, Inc,

Boston Scientific Group,

Johnson and Johnson,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Medtronic plc,

Penumbra Inc.,

Stryker Corporation,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Terumo Corporation

Region-wise, North America dominated the thrombectomy device market in 2020, and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period, owing to growth in advanced health care facility, rise in prevalence of neurological disorder, increase in number of approvals for thrombectomy devices, surge in number of surgical procedures, and rise in presence of key players in thrombectomy devices industry.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

According to various opinions from senior CXOs in the thrombectomy device industry, it is expected that the use of thrombectomy devices will increase significantly with the increase in the treatment of neurovascular, peripheral, and cardiovascular diseases. The thrombectomy device market has gained interest in healthcare, because it is used to treat diseases effectively. Devices, including mechanical, rheolytic and suction thrombectomy products, are used to treat peripheral, coronary and neurological diseases. A significant increase in the use of thrombectomy device products for the management of patients suffering from chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market.

The thrombectomy devices market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global thrombectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights.