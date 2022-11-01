Entrepreneur, Ryan Rodney, Turns His Childhood Passions Into a New Kind of Business
Ryan Rodney, founder of Riverbound Customer Storage, is looking to create the ultimate mancave getaway.LAKE HAVASU, ARIZONA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park in Lake Havasu City, AZ is taking two needs of separate industries and combining them all into one convenient location. With the goal of making vacation along the lake a stress-free experience, Ryan Rodney, the founder of the company, wanted to share his love for spending time along the lake with his Lake Havasu City community. All the while he pursues his entrepreneurial dreams by running a custom storage center – giving him and his family an opportunity to enjoy his business altogether.
“I decided not to be just another normal storage company. I started to get creative with it and decided to take luxury storage and RV park use under one umbrella. This new outdoor recreational category started on the back of a napkin, and I trademarked the idea and started working 7 days a week. After some time, I raised the money through accredited investors,” explains Rodney. After coining the idea and the term, Rodney made movements to start his custom storage and RV Park concept. Knowing how much time, energy, and dedication it would take to make his vision a reality, Rodney buckled down and got to work.
Riverbound is bringing a whole new industry and experience to those who need a little extra space as well as those seeking a relaxing vacation. Ryan Rodney grew up going to the river, and he holds it as a special place for he and his family to spend their free time. Moving forward, Rodney is working to open up another similar storage and park in the Idaho mountains. For now, he is focusing on expanding his current branch to sell more units and increase the size of the ones they currently hold.
For more information please visit https://riverboundcustomstorage.com/
Ryan Rodney
Riverbound Custom Storage
email us here
Introduction to Ryan and Riverbound Custom Storage