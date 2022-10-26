Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,059 in the last 365 days.

Afro-Latin Dance Company is Celebrating Three Months of Live Events After Covid Restrictions Forced Operations Online

Mike Galindo, Founder of San Jose Bachata NightsWalks Down San Jose Street

Mike Galindo, Founder of San Jose Bachata Nights

Dancers In Action at San Jose Bachata Nights

Dancers In Action at San Jose Bachata Nights

San Jose Bachata Nights Celebrates Officially Being Open.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose Bachata Nights, an entertainment company based in San Jose, California helps create unique events that are infused with Afro-Latin culture and music. Through its event production, dance lessons and welcoming culture, the company is looking to create world class events that are available for everyday people. Whether its clients are looking for someone to host their local event or a national company is looking to partner with a highly capable company, San Jose Bachata Nights has proven to be a big player in the entertainment industry. As it looks to fully re-launch its in person events - including private and public classes, the company is catching the attention of news outlets around the nation.

“When I started the company, I just wanted to share my passion for music and dance - now it has turned into so much more,'' stated Mike Galindo, founder of San Jose Bachata Nights. “I see this as a way to join people together and unite over a love of music and dance. Whether it's your culture or not, Bachata is widely recognized for its energy and passion. People can unite over that no matter what their walk of life is.” Most recently, Galindo’s passion has caught the attention of a national TV station where he hopes to share more about his company and the work he is doing to bring people together.

About San Jose Bachata Nights:

San Jose Bachata Nights, founded by Mike Galindo, specialties in event production and dance education - specifically around the traditional Afro-Latin dance - Bachata. The San Jose Bachata Nights looks to provide a high quality and passionate dance experience to all of its clients - no matter their skill level.

For more information about San Jose Bachata Nights, go to sanjosebachatanights.com

Mike Galindo
San Jose Bachata Nights
email us here

You just read:

Afro-Latin Dance Company is Celebrating Three Months of Live Events After Covid Restrictions Forced Operations Online

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.