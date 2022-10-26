Afro-Latin Dance Company is Celebrating Three Months of Live Events After Covid Restrictions Forced Operations Online
San Jose Bachata Nights Celebrates Officially Being Open.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose Bachata Nights, an entertainment company based in San Jose, California helps create unique events that are infused with Afro-Latin culture and music. Through its event production, dance lessons and welcoming culture, the company is looking to create world class events that are available for everyday people. Whether its clients are looking for someone to host their local event or a national company is looking to partner with a highly capable company, San Jose Bachata Nights has proven to be a big player in the entertainment industry. As it looks to fully re-launch its in person events - including private and public classes, the company is catching the attention of news outlets around the nation.
“When I started the company, I just wanted to share my passion for music and dance - now it has turned into so much more,'' stated Mike Galindo, founder of San Jose Bachata Nights. “I see this as a way to join people together and unite over a love of music and dance. Whether it's your culture or not, Bachata is widely recognized for its energy and passion. People can unite over that no matter what their walk of life is.” Most recently, Galindo’s passion has caught the attention of a national TV station where he hopes to share more about his company and the work he is doing to bring people together.
San Jose Bachata Nights, founded by Mike Galindo, specialties in event production and dance education - specifically around the traditional Afro-Latin dance - Bachata. The San Jose Bachata Nights looks to provide a high quality and passionate dance experience to all of its clients - no matter their skill level.
