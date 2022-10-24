Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for November 15th

SPRINGFIELD - An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.





Any media wishing to participate in the exercise should report to the Joint Information Center (JIC) located at Constellation Headquarters, 4300 Winfield Road in Warrenville. The JIC will be exercising between the hours of approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The media is encouraged to participate in the exercise.





The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday, November 18th, at 11 a.m. at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center, 711 East Etna Road, Ottawa, Illinois, 61350. The public and media may attend this meeting.





A packet of informational material is enclosed with this advisory. This material provides information regarding the emergency plans for the LaSalle, Braidwood and Dresden Nuclear Power Stations. Please call the number listed above if you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans.





Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise.







