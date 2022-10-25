Submit Release
CalMatters’ exclusive statewide event offers unique insights on 2022 election

In summary

CalMatters hosted a unique live, in-person event in the newsroom, along with a virtual event broadcast to voters across California.

CalMatters continues to be the go-to statewide resource for nonpartisan election information, this time with an in-newsroom and virtual event.

The unique election event was hosted in CalMatters’ downtown Sacramento newsroom with guests in-person. The live discussion was also broadcast live via Zoom to more than 200 voters from across California.

CalMatters journalists detailed the seven propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot, offering unique insights on the issues, who is funding the measures and the latest related news.

CalMatters Editor Dave Lesher, a veteran California journalist and state policy expert, led the discussion. Previously he was director of government affairs at the Public Policy Institute of California, and he has more than 25 years of experience as a political writer, state Capitol reporter and assistant national editor for the White House campaign.

Lesher was joined by other CalMatters journalists: Grace Gedye, economy reporter; Emily Hoeven, writer of the daily WhatMatters newsletter; Alexei Koseff, state Capitol reporter; and Nadia Lopez, environmental reporter.

The crowd also experienced our Pizza & Politics initiative in a unique way. We’re encouraging people to gather in groups to play our ballot proposition videos and discuss each one.

Here, we offered that experience live and in-person — while passing out free Pizza & Politics stickers after the event. (Here’s how you can get yours!)

Watch the video from the event here.

CalMatters' exclusive statewide event offers unique insights on 2022 election

