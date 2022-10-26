Steven Engineering’s New Website Delivers a Superior Customer Experience

Steven Engineering's new online shopping experience is about empowering customers

More than Two Million Parts Available with Just a Few Clicks

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping businesses up and running has never been easier with the launch of Steven Engineering’s new website, www.StevenEngineering.com, where customers can intuitively find and order more than 2,125,000 industrial controls and components. This new online experience enables customers to easily manage their orders through the entire purchasing cycle, from identifying the perfect product match to managing invoices and planning future orders.

Steven Engineering maintains a vast inventory of parts from such best-in-class manufacturers as Phoenix Contact, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and SMC Corporation of America, which customers can now more efficiently access at their convenience. Parametric search tools help find parts that meet precise requirements, and a vast library of manufacturer datasheets, product guides, compliance statements, and catalogs ensure intelligent buying decisions.

“Our new online shopping experience is really about empowering our customers,” said Steven Engineering President Paul Burk. “By making the online purchasing experience as easy as possible, our customers can order parts 24/7 to get them what they want, when they want it. And streamlining this process enables our sales engineers to further help customers solve unusual situations and challenges that are beyond a simple off-the-shelf answer.”

Other features of the website include the ability to upload bills of materials for instant quotes based on customer-specific pricing, saving frequently ordered products for quick reordering, and updates about the newest product releases and technologies. On the back end, customers can easily access and view order statuses and invoices.

About Steven Engineering

Steven Engineering (www.StevenEngineering.com) is a leading distributor of industrial controls and components. Founded in 1975, Steven Engineering offers best-in-class parts for industries such as semiconductor capital equipment; biomedical; alternative energy; automotive; agriculture; packaging; and food and beverage. Steven Engineering is corporately headquartered in South San Francisco, with branches in Corona, Calif. and Portland.

