2 named to bar examiners committee and 3 to judicial ethics panel

The California Supreme Court on Monday appointed three members to its Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions and two to the State Bar’s Committee of Bar Examiners. The court reappointed two current members and appointed one new member to the Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions.

