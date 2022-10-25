Attabotics and Gordon Food Service, Calgary Celebrate 4-Year Partnership

Attabotics, the world's first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce, today commemorates its 4th year of partnership with Gordon Food Service, Calgary, the Western Canada division of North America's largest family-operated broad-line food distribution company.

"We've been able to operate more efficiently with our existing staff and space, especially during the summer when demand is at an all-time high. Attabotics has been a true extension of our operation over the course of our ongoing partnership," said Rogie Jubran, Vice President Western Canada at Gordon Food Service, Calgary.

Since 1897, Gordon Food Service has provided customers excellence, expertise and quality products within the food distribution industry. The company adopted automated sortation and selection processes in 1980, innovating the business and driving customer satisfaction. With accelerating demand in today's modern commerce landscape, Gordon Food Service, Calgary partnered with Attabotics in 2018, integrating its automated storage and retrieval solution (ASRS) directly into the food distributor's existing manual picking operations to significantly increase throughput of order fulfillment, while facing minimal downtime throughout the process.

Attabotics' scalable fulfillment system condenses traditional warehouse aisles into a single, vertical storage structure. Inside the structure, 3D robotic shuttles store and deliver goods to workers on the perimeter that pick, pack and ship orders. This optimizes a manual picking process, particularly during seasons of peak demand, by allowing additional storage capacity and throughput to support growth without the need for expansion.

"Gordon Food Service has been implementing advanced technologies in its operations for decades," said Scott Gravelle, founder and CEO of Attabotics. "We're grateful that their Calgary team has chosen Attabotics as a strategic partner to continue adapting its warehouse capabilities and improving operational efficiency two-fold. We can only hope to work in tandem with such a legacy North American company for even more years to come."

About Gordon Food Service

For 125 years, Gordon Food Service has delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service for our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, we've grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach since 1897—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 170 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the U.S. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember.

About Attabotics

Attabotics is the world's first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing the company's warehouse needs by 85 percent. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last-mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands and other retailers across apparel, food and beverage and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

