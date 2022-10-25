Squeeze Claims #77 on Utah 100 Awards List for Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, was presented with a Utah 100 award honoring their place as one of Utah's fastest-growing companies. This is the second year Squeeze has been selected for this award, moving up 20 places to secure #77 on the list.

Based out of Orem, Utah, Squeeze helps companies in industries such as tech, healthcare, mortgage, and financial services make the most of their marketing data and close more sales. Squeeze's goal is to "fill the gap between marketing and sales," help clients optimize their speed to lead, and improve contact and conversion rates, thereby increasing profitability and accelerating sales.

The Utah 100 Award, MountainWest Capital Network's flagship event, was established to honor Utah companies in three separate categories, including largest revenue companies, a select list of newer companies on the rise, and fastest-growing companies.

"You know you're doing something right when you continue to make such significant progress year after year," said James Cook, Squeeze's Chief Operations Officer, who accepted the award on behalf of Squeeze. "Moving up 20 spots really shows how serious we are about growing our company and offering services that positively impact the community and the country as a whole."

"We've come a long way in just three years, and it feels like the sky's the limit," stated Carson Poppenger, Founder and President of Squeeze. "We couldn't be more thankful for our clients who continue to thrive and trust us with their business. We're excited for future growth and aim to be here again next year!"

For more information, please contact pr@gosqueeze.com.

###

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Orem, Utah, the company currently has over 400 employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.GoSqueeze.com.

Contact Information:

Jessica Saldo

Marketing Coordinator

jessicasaldo@gosqueeze.com

413-412-0431



Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment