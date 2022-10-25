Mode Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence in Hiring the Highest Level of Talent

Expands Management Team with New SVP of People

Mode Analytics, the modern Business Intelligence (BI) platform that brings together data teams and business teams, today demonstrated its continued growth and momentum by announcing the addition of Sakima Johnson as Senior Vice President (SVP) of People.

"Sakima Johnson is an experienced Human Resources leader who is skilled at partnering with senior leaders to develop people-focused strategies for growing businesses like ours," said Gaurav Rewari, Chief Executive Officer, Mode Analytics. "By adding her to our senior management team, Mode reaffirms its commitment to excellence in hiring the highest level of diverse talent. We are confident that Sakima's deep experience will help to position Mode for success as we continue to usher in a new era of modern Business Intelligence."

Sakima Johnson is a proven industry leader with a well-established track record of success spearheading Human Resources at a number of industry leading companies. As SVP, People at Mode, Johnson will lead talent acquisition, talent development, employee experience, diversity and inclusion, people operations, and learning and development. Prior to Mode, she held several senior level HR positions for a number of businesses in a variety of industries, including Vaptech, Dataminr, Ogilvy, and Insider Intelligence. Johnson is also a licensed attorney specializing in US family and employment immigration law.

"I am excited to join Mode at such a pivotal time in the company's growth, and am eager to take its People strategy to the next level," said Sakima Johnson. "I look forward to helping the business continue to grow at a rapid pace, while maintaining its steadfast commitment to excellence."

About Mode Analytics

Mode's advanced analytics platform is designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data using a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from early data exploration stages to presentation-ready shareable products. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science together in a single platform, empowering everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.

