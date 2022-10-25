With 7.3% CAGR, Office Chairs Market to Reach US $23.8 billion 2028 | Value Chain Analysis, Leading Companies, Growth Demand, New Product Launch, Challenges and Future Business Plans - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global office chairs market is anticipated to increase as a result of rising commercial demand for furniture products and commercial real estate. The demand for office chairs in workplace settings is being driven by the rising demand for computers across a variety of businesses, including computers, telecommunications, the internet, and many more. The market is also rising as a result of the increased use of drop shipping by online businesses and the increased usage of the internet worldwide. Further fueling demand for furniture products is the expanding trend of workplace refurbishment and interior design.

The global office chairs market is currently valued at USD 13.6 billion and is anticipated to rise to USD 23.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

For workers in offices and industries, office chairs often offer a better level of comfort and flexibility. A key factor in the office chair market that drives revenue is how manufacturers build a wide variety of multifunctional chairs. Modern businesses place a lot of emphasis on incorporating the newest technological developments into the creation of office chairs for executives. The need for office chairs is also anticipated to increase due to rising company demand for furniture and commercial space. The worldwide office chair market, meanwhile, is expected to be constrained by high shipping and transportation costs over the projected period.

Office chairs are seating devices with lumbar support, a padded chair back, a padded seat, and attached casters that allow it to rotate and roll. The term "computer chair" or "desk chair" is frequently used to describe these chairs, which have characteristics including adjustability. Contrary to what their name suggests, office chairs are used in a variety of settings, especially given how commonplace computers have become in recent years.

Global Office chairs Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2018-2028 Market Size in 2028 USD 23.8 billion Segment Covered by Type, by Material, By Region, by Type Covered Executive Office Chairs, Ergonomic Chairs, Conference Chairs by Material Covered Mesh, Leather, Plastic, Fabric Office Chairs Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled GM Seating, Alera Elusion, Flokk, Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth Zody, Eurotech, HNI, Balt Butterfly, and Serta-Mid-Back

The spine structures are stressed by office employment, which often entails spending long hours seated on an office chair. The majority of the day is spent by working professionals stuck to their chairs while utilizing laptops. Sitting all day might be unhealthy for your health and raise your chances of high blood pressure and spinal cord damage. Manufacturers are providing high-density foam chairs with numerous fabric options, like leather and mesh, to accommodate a larger range of consumer preferences.



The market is divided into four categories based on application: government, individual, government, school, and company purchase. Due to company expansion and an increase in the world's working population, the enterprise procurement segment is predicted to grow at the quickest rate over the projected period.

With products being shipped to nations like the United States and Canada, North America is anticipated to dominate the world in revenue generation for office chairs. Manufacturers in the local market are providing cutting-edge chairs, and companies are investing in the creation of technology that will allow chairs to adapt to various body types. The market for office chairs worldwide is anticipated to be dominated by Asia-Pacific. Growing corporate infrastructure and companies' willingness to invest in high-end office furniture products for staff comfort indicates that demand will increase.

