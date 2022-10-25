After reported wildlife attack on dog near Hulls Gulch, F&G offers tips for residents and pet owners

On Monday morning, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their back yard by a wild animal the prior morning.

The homeowner stated that shortly after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went out to get the dog and found only blood in the front yard with a blood trail leading up over a 4-foot retaining wall and to the open foothills.

A Fish and Game Conservation Officer investigated the area, and found bobcat and coyote tracks, and only a collar left about 100 yards from the residence. While the officer was unable to locate the dog and say definitively what type of predator was responsible for the attack, based on the scene, the officer suspected that the dog was initially attacked by a larger feline — likely a bobcat based on the tracks — before it was scavenged and removed by a number of coyotes.

“One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.”

The reported incident with the dog comes amid numerous reports of mountain lion sightings, both in Boise proper and neighborhoods situated near the foothills. While such sightings are not particularly common, they do happen almost every year in Boise and surrounding areas.

Bobcat and coyote sightings occur frequently, and black bears also occasionally make their way into town. In most cases where wildlife finds its way into urban areas, they move through without conflict. In neighborhoods that back up to open, wild spaces such as the Boise foothills, the potential for conflict between wildlife and pets is higher.

“The Boise foothills are home to many of the state’s predator species, small and large,” Royse said. “With winter approaching and prey species moving down in elevation, predator species are also moving closer to town, and this is a time of year where residents and pet owners should consider taking additional precautions to reduce the potential for conflicts.”

Here are some steps that homeowners and pet owners can take to minimize the potential for conflicts with wildlife, particularly predator species found around the Treasure Valley: