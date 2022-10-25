Heytman’s Landing boat ramp on Mississippi River closed for dredging

LANSING – The Heytman’s Landing boat ramp, south of Lansing, on Pool 9 of the Mississippi River is closed to dredge the boat channel. The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Boaters are encouraged to seek other ramps in the area, including Village Creek in Lansing and New Albin Army Road, north of Lansing. There are many ramps on the Wisconsin side of the river. The Big Slough and Winneshiek Slough landings are directly across the Lansing Bridge in Wisconsin. Blackhawk Park area has multiple ramps and Dairyland Power access south of Genoa has plenty of parking.