CyberKongz welcomed to Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse

One of the largest PFP Gaming franchise to set up home in Africarare

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, is proud to welcome its newest early settler. One of the world’s most prestigious PFP (Profile Picture) gaming franchises, CyberKongz, has secured space in Ubuntuland, in order to set up its presence in the African metaverse, with big plans to use this platform to change lives for good.



Visitors to this metaverse will be able to immerse themselves in the CyberKongz ecosystem by visiting their jungle build or by hanging out with members of the CyberKongz community. Additionally, all 15 000 VX Kongz will be interoperable in Africarare.

Through this, they will be raising funds to support conservation in Virunga National Park. This national park, which is a UNESCO world heritage site in the Albertine Rift Valley in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is home to some of the world’s most endangered gorillas. CyberKongz have been supporting Virunga for many years and intend to leverage their presence in Africarare to take that support even further.

The CyberKongz brand is filled with unique and randomly generated 2D/3D NFT social avatars that create highly sought-after online experiences, in other words, gamified collectibles with utility. They are intended to be avatars for both the two-dimensional space as well as playable avatars on platforms such as The Sandbox and Africarare.

“Interoperability is the foundation of our ecosystem, so bringing our community into a metaverse based in Africa is a natural fit. CyberKongz’ donations have helped Virunga National Park install crypto mining rigs powered by green energy. This helps create financial security for the park during dire times,” said CyberKongz council member Myoo*. We believe the metaverse can provide an immersive experience for people to learn more about African conservation efforts,” he concluded.

“We are excited to welcome the outstanding CyberKongz community into Ubuntuland. They have done remarkable work with NFT’s, and I believe that they will play an important role in the global Ubuntuland community’s future,” said Mic Mann, Co-founder and CEO of Africarare. “By entering Africarare, this vibrant organisation will make incredible new experiences possible, all while raising funds for a worthy cause,” he added.

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse was established to unlock African potential and connect Africa to the global digital economy.

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.

To access Africarare Ubuntuland, go to: https://africarare.io/



To follow Africarare on social media, go to:

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/YPu7T6VXCw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AfricarareNft

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/africarare/?hl=en

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cde22ff-8206-4831-8481-b8fb629f0bfd

For more information, kindly contact: Jenny Griesel Jenny Griesel Communications Tel+ 27 83 406 3444 / jenny@jennygriesel.co.za