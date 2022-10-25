Read more about The November monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is canceled

October 25, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, has been canceled.

La’Quandra L. Smith

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board