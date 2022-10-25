Outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel Lane Restriction Wednesday, Thursday Nights in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an outbound (westbound) lane restriction in the Fort Pitt Tunnel (I-376) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 26-27 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the outbound (westbound) direction of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Additionally, the single-lane restriction will extend on westbound I-376 between the Fort Pitt Tunnel and the Banksville Road (Exit 69A) interchange. Crews from SAK Construction will conduct manhole rehabilitation work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

