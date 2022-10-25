DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX: THE IMPORTANCE OF THE LAWS OF LABOR
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix arranges a set of laws pertaining to labor laws and its importance.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind the success of each company are the trusted and loyal employees who contribute their talents. Rules and policies are always present, and employees should comply, as long as the rules and policies are fair and just.
In "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace", readers can find significant laws that talk about the suspension from work, warnings, summary dismissal, unilateral alterations of terms and conditions of employment, and the maternity protection at work and the rights of working women in regions across the globe. Author Deborah Thomas-Felix aims to guide and provide essential information to workers, especially those that have been mistreated by their employers. Rules and policies play a key role in a warm and belonging atmosphere in the workplace.
Attorney Deborah Thomas-Felix holds a Bachelor of Laws degree, a Certificate of Legal Education, a Master of Laws degree in International Legal Studies, an Executive Master in Business Administration, and a certification in International Arbitration in Oil and Gas cases, Mediation, and Conciliation. Attorney Thomas-Felix was appointed in the year 2020 as a Member of the International Monetary Fund Administrative Tribunal (IMFAT) and is among seventy of the most honorable alumni in the region to be awarded for Outstanding Leadership by the University of the West Indies. Furthermore, she has worked with the ILO on conventions and recommendations with regard to international labour standards, especially in good relations and labour law.
