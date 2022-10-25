CareAvailability.com expands to Missouri to search for Senior Housing and Care
CareAvailability site expands into Missouri to help families navigate an additional 1,270 care and senior housing options.
We wanted to create a comprehensive database for families and caregivers to easily connect with providers without endless phone calls and uncertainty of available rooms”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Missouri, further establishing its real-time availability of senior housing options in the midwest. CareAvailability provides the real-time reporting of availability for senior care up to the minute at provider locations. This is a new industry standard, delivering an easy one stop option for families and caregivers to navigate all levels of senior care. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. The site is expanding quickly across the country to bring availability to everyone in the United States. This free resource lists every provider in searchable areas on the site and allows providers to report their availability for free. Families and caregivers can also use the site free of cost to find available levels of care at any time and with no need to provide personal details, championing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.
— Amy Schmidt
Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to manage comprehensive lists of care options that they can easily monitor and check for active options at their leisure. Families can self-navigate through different levels of care and find available options that they can claim or call as they please. Rather than care providers needing to manage multiple sites at cost, CareAvailability is an extensive resource that does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
“We wanted to create a comprehensive database for families and caregivers to easily connect with providers without endless phone calls and uncertainty of available rooms,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. Ms. Schmidt further explains, “We saw the need for this kind of resource during the heart of the pandemic as caregivers tried to discharge patients, and now moving forward this reliable database exists for effective efficiency.”
CareAvailability allows families to have a reliable resource in one place to easily find care in a troubling time. Determining the right level of care can be an exhausting process, as many states have different terminology and standards for certain levels of care. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging. A few more helpful resources are the articles on Hospice Care and Skilled Nursing in Missouri.
CareAvailability’s expansion to Missouri means an additional 1,270 providers are now listed in the database of resources. This includes more than: 320 assisted living communities, 500 skilled nursing facilities, and over 300 adult family homes, and more than 230 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
About CareAvailability
CareAvailability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professionals find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the CareAvailability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.
Amy Schmidt
CareAvailability
+ +15034226906
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other