TAEBC’s Energizing Tennessee Welcomes Ford’s BlueOval City Leader Kel Kearns in Episode Four

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council welcomed Kel Kearns, Plant Manager at Ford’s BlueOval City Electric Vehicle Center, on the fourth episode of its podcast Energizing Tennessee, powered by FirstBank. Kearns shared insights about Ford’s $5.6 billion EV investment in West Tennessee.



Just last month, Ford officially broke ground on its West Tennessee site, which is the largest and most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 100+ year history. Piper’s interview with Kearns discusses Ford’s electrification goals, progress on BlueOval City and emphasis on workforce development opportunities to build out the next-generation EV workforce.

Today’s episode, “Becoming #1 in the Southeast for EV supply chain,” is part of a transportation electrification miniseries featuring leaders in the state’s advanced energy sector. On the show, host Cortney Piper, Executive Director of TAEBC, continues to explore the question “How can we electrify Tennessee?” In episodes two and three, Piper spoke with the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Joe Hoagland and Techstars’ Industries of the Future Accelerator Tricia Martínez.

Upcoming episodes feature other advanced energy industry leaders like Pilot Company, Novonix, Silicon Ranch Corporation, Wärtsilä, FC Renew and more.

Click HERE to listen to the fourth episode of Energizing Tennessee, powered by TAEBC and FirstBank, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any podcast streaming platform.

About Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council

TAEBC champions advanced energy as an economic development and job creation strategy. Advanced energy is technology neutral and includes electricity and transportation. Anything that makes energy cleaner, safer, more secure or more efficient is in the tent. No other entity in the state concentrates specifically on this robust sector. We educate public officials and business leaders about Tennessee’s advanced energy economy , establish strategic partnerships to connect assets with opportunities and inform policy that expands and strengthens the industry. TAEBC hosts the Energizing Tennessee podcast , which explores the latest news and insights about the advanced energy sector. For more information, visit: https://tnadvancedenergy.com/ .

Contact: Hannah Whitson | hannah@piper-communications.com | 423-408-4203

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f57c2d70-7336-4d1f-b05e-a97801935c94