Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Michigan - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Michigan is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
Michigan has 9 known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits. Michigan is also the birthplace of the American automobile industry. As a result, thousands of citizens of the state were exposed to asbestos during the 20th century, which helps explain Michigan's above-average mesothelioma death rate. Michiganders who worked in the steel & shipbuilding industries, power plants and oil refineries are also at an elevated risk of developing asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Michigan include, but are not limited to, Moores Park Power Station, J.H. Campbell Generating Station, Nazareth Academy Powerhouse, Holland City Powerhouse, Erie Steam Plant, Delray Power Plant, Detroit Power Plant, Coldwater Powerhouse, Mistersky Gas Power Plant, Conners Creek Power Plant, Boyne City Advance Steam Plant, Bridgeman Nuclear Plant, Donald C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant, Adrian Electric Light and Power Company, Big Rock Point Nuclear Power Plant, Bohn Aluminum and Brass Corporation, Citizens Light and Power Company, General Motors Company, Harvey Aluminum Company, Lenawee Steel Treating, Martin Mariettta Aluminum, Inc., Michigan Producers Dairy Company, Page Woven Wire Fence Company, Pet Milk Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Stauffer-Wacker Silicone Corporation, SWS Silicone, Van Camp Packing Company, Albion Malleable Iron Company, Corning Glass Works, Gengel Plumbing & Heating, Hayes-Albion Corporation, Ideal Castings, Union Steel Products Company, Alma Manufacturing Company, Central Michigan Light and Power Company, Leonard Refineries, Inc., Republic Motor Truck Company, Total Petroleum, Inc., Ann Arbor Gas Company, Conductron Corporation, Industrial Tectonics, Inc., Parke-Davis & Company, Quality Glass Apparatus, Inc., Warner-Lambert Company, Washtenaw Gas Company, Abitibi Corporation, ABT Company, Inc., Huron Portland Cement Company, Besser Company, Decorative Panels International, Dorr – Oliver, Inc., Fletcher Paper Company, Kelley Island Lime and Transport Company, AK Zinn & Company, Altivity Packaging LLC, Battle Creek Box Company, Battle Creek Gas Company, Calhoun Gas Company, Citizens Electric Company, Commonwealth Power Company, Consumers Power Company, Eaton Manufacturing, Franklin Iron and Metal Company, General Foods, M. W. Kellogg Company, Kraft Foods, Michigan Carton Company, Michigan Paperboard, Nichols and Shepard Company, Post Products, Postum Cereal Company, Ltd., Postum Company, Inc., United Steel and Wire Company, American Chemical Company, Bay City Traction and Electric Company, Bay City Union Railway Company, Bay Manufacturing Company, Bialy Hardware and Supply Company, Bousfield and Company, Brown Insulation Company, Cooney Foundry & Machine, Defoe Shipbuilding Corporation, Defoe Shipyard, Dow Chemical Company, Dow Corning, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Powder Company, Electric Auto-Lite Company, Englehart Construction, Fletcher Oil Company, Hollinger & Company, Hollyhock, Industrial Insulation Company, Inc., Joe’s Radiator, Kuhlman Heat Treatment, Michigan Chemical Company, Michigan Manufacturing Company, North America Chemical Company, Ray’s Food Centers, Restolite Wire and Cable, United Alkali Company, Water Street Siding, West Bay City Sugar Company, Wicks Brothers, Benton Harbor Malleable Corporation, Saranac Machine Company, Harbor Metal Treating Company, Universal Looseleaf Corporation, Alexander-Stafford Corporation, Hanchett Manufacturing Company, Holwerda Hoizenga Company, Michigan Consolidated Gas Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Wolverine Power Supply Cooperative, Northern Michigan Electric Cooperative, Inc., Frumberger Furnaces, Detroit, Flint and Saginaw Railway Company, Robert O. Williams, Inc., Indiana Michigan Electric Company, Capac Industries, Inc., Capac Paper Company, Pilgrim Paper Company, Saint Clair Paper Company, National Construction Company, West Michigan Sugar Company, Charlevoix Electric Light and Water Works, Medusa Portland Cement, Battle Creek Foundry Company, Behnke Plumbing & Heating, Charlotte Chair, Glazier Stove Company, Lewis Spring and Axle Company, White Portland Cement Company, Chelsea Municipal Electric Light and Water Works, Climax Molybdenum Company, Darling International, Industrial Piping & Engineering, Quality Aluminum Products Company, W. A. Coombs Milling Company, Banes Oxygen Furnace, Dearborn Machinery Movers Company, Inc., F.B. Wright Company, Ford Motor Company, Foster Engineering & Consulting, LLC, Hydro-Blast, Inc., J.A. Kozma Company, Koppers, Inc., People’s Outfitting Company, R.E. Leggette Company, Rouge Industries, Inc., Rouge Steel Company, Rovin Ceramics, Stanley-Carter Company, W.R. Grace & Company/Zonolite, Zenith Industrial Corporation, Detroit Edison Corporation, Scott Paper Company, Semet-Solvay Company, Wheeling Coke Ovens, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, A.P. Green Industries, Aaronson Printing, AC Spark Plug Company, Acme Process Equipment Company, Acme White Lead and Color Works, Acorn Iron Works, Airport Scrap & Salvage Company, Alcoa Corporation, Allen Industries, Inc., Allstate Insurance Company, American Agricultural Chemical Company, American Bar and Foundry Company, American Blower Company, American Capital Central Laundry, American Car and Foundry Company, American Incinerator Corporation, American Insulation Company, Inc., American Malting Company, American Motor Car Company, American Radiator Company, American Twist Drill Company, Kenneth Anderson Company, Arctic Cold Storage, Armstrong Contracting and Supply Company (AC&S), Armstrong Cork Company, Arnold Home, Inc., Arrow Metal Products Corporation, Aurora Gasoline Company, Austin Company, Ralston Purina, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Barr Insulation, Barrett Company, Beacon Heating, Becharas Brothers Coffee Company, Belle Isle Creamery Company, Berti Plastering Company, Biggs Manufacturing Company, Birwood Baking Company, Boomer Company, Brewster Homes, Briggs Manufacturing Company, Brooks & Perkins, Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Company, Brown Insulation, Brunswick Corporation, Budd Wheel Company, Bulldog Electric, Burnett & Miller, Burroughs Corporation, C. Stanley Morgan, C.L. Holmes Company, C.M. Hall Lamp Company, C.R. Wilson Body Company, Cadillac Motor Car Company, Campbell Rock Wool Company, Car-Bee, Inc., Carboloy, Inc., Catalytic Combustion Corporation, Celotex Corporation, Central Heating Company, Champion Spark Plug Company, Chas Weaver, Inc., Case Construction Company, Chevrolet Motor Company of Michigan, Chrysler Motors Corporation, Citrin Oil Company, City Messenger Company, George H. Clippert and Brothers Brick Company, Colonial Laundry Company, Continental Aviation, Continental Die Casting Corporation, Continental Motor Company, Crown Hat Manufacturing Company, Curtis D. Morson Company, David Stotts Flour Mill, Davis Tool & Engineering Company, Detroit Aero Metals Company, Detroit and Toledo Construction Company, Detroit Auto Dash Company, Detroit City Gas Company, Detroit Creamery Company, Detroit Copper and Brass Rolling Mills, Detroit Edison Company, Detroit Electric Refrigeration Corporation, Detroit Fiberglas, Detroit Gas Company, Detroit Graphite Company, Detroit Iron & Steel Foundries, Inc., Detroit Lime Company, Detroit Lubricator Company, Detroit Machine Screw Works, Detroit Packing Company, Detroit Rendering Company, Detroit Sanitary Supply Company, Detroit Seamless Steel Tube Company, Detroit Star Grinding Wheel Company, Detroit Sulphite Pulp and Paper Company, Diamond Match Company, Diamond Power Specialty Corporation, Dodge Brothers, Don Cartage Company, Drake and Avery Company, E.W. Voigt Brewing Company, Edison Illuminating Company, Edmund and Jones Corporation, Edward W. Duffy & Company, Egyptian Portland Cement Company, Ethyl Corporation, Fisher Body Corporation, Fleetwing Truck & Terminal Corporation, Flowers Stephens Manufacturing Company, Food Machinery Company, Foremost Dairies, Froedtert Grain and Malting Company, G.A. Tomlinson, Gallagher Kaiser Corporation, General Electric Company (GE), Goebel Brewing Company, Golden Valley Foods, Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Gordon Baking Company, Grant Southern Iron & Metal Company, Great Lakes Engineering Works, H.S. Robinson & Burtenshaw, Hall Electric Company, Hammond Standish and Company, Hanna, Zabriskie & Daron, Harbison Walker Refractory Company, Hinde & Dauch Paper Company, Hoskins Manufacturing, Hudson Motor Car Company, Huetteman and Cramer Company, Husite Engineering Company, Hygeia Filter Company, Industrial Metal Fabricators, J.L. Hudson Company, Jay Dee Metal Company, Joe Martin Industries, Inc., Johns-Manville Corporation, Johnson Insulation Company, Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation, Keene-Mundet Cork, Kelsey-Haynes Company, Kolene Corporation, Kroger Grocery and Baking Company, L.A. Young Industries, Inc., L.J. Schrenk Heating, Larrowe Construction Company, Larrowe Milling Company, Lincoln Motor Company, Livernois Foundry, M.W. Fox & Company, Marathon Oil Company, Marathon Refining Company, Marblehead Lime Company, Maxwell Motor Car Company, McLouth Steel Corporation, McRae & Roberts Company, Mechanics Laundry Company, Michigan Alkali Company, Michigan Bell Telephone, Michigan Carbon Works, Michigan Grape Sugar Company, Michigan Lumber Company, Michigan Rivet Company, Michigan Shortening Company, Michigan Stamping Company, Michigan Steel Foundry, Midland Steel Products Company, Midwest Brake Bond, Minergy Corporation, Minnesota Mining Company, Monsanto Chemical Company, Morgan & Wright, Motor City Metal, National Biscuit Company (Nabisco), National Container Corporation, Ohio Oil Company, Otto Construction, P.H. Piper Construction Company, Parker-Wolverine Company, Peerless Cement Corporation, Penberthy Injector Company, Peoples Outfitting Company, Pfeiffer Brewing Company, Phelps Dodge & Company, Philip Carey Manufacturing, Pine Ridge Coal Company, Pingree and Smith Shoe Company, Pioneer Laundry and Cleaning Company, Plymouth Motor Car Company, Plymouth Steel, Purvis & Foster, Inc., R.C. Mahon, Inc., R.H. Anderson, Inc., R.W. Morgan Company, Rapid Railway Company, Refractory Sales Company, Republic Steel, Riley Stoker Corporation, River Rouge Company, Rotary Electric Steel Company, Saxon Motor Car Company, Schad Boiler Setting Company, Seamless Steel Bathtub Company, Sears, Roebuck and Company, Shatterproof Glass Company, ShawBox Crane Company, Shepard Art Metal Company, Solvay Process Company, Square D Manufacturing Company, Swedish Crucible Company, Taylor Engineering Corporation, Taylor Supply Company, Ternstedt Manufacturing Company, Thomas Brick & Tile Company, Turner & Company, U.S. Rubber Company, U.S. Gypsum, Uniroyal, Inc., United Forge and Machine Company, United Machine and Manufacturing Company, United States Heating Company, United States Railway Equipment and Construction Company, Vincent Steel Processing, Wayne Company, William McKinnon Company, Winkley Company, Wolverine Construction Company, Wolverine Porcelain Enameling Company, Wolverinea Tube, Inc., Wyandotte Chemicals Corporation, Beckwith Company, Consolidated Die Castings Company, Jessco, Inc., Round Oak Stove Works, Spitzlet Corporation, Bethlehem Steel, Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Worcester Salt Company, National Steel Corporation, EAD Corporation, Escanaba Municipal Lighting Company, Escanaba Pulp & Paper Company, Mead Corporation, Newpage Corporation, The Rust Engineering Company, Upper Peninsula Power Company, Turbo Tool, Reichold Chemicals, Inc., Steel and Tubes, Inc., American Box Board Company, American Pulp and Paper Company, Filer Fibre Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Tenneco Packaging, Great Lakes Chemical Corporation, Dee Cramer, Inc., Dort Motor Car Company, Dover & Company, Durant-Dort Carriage Company, Eastern Michigan Power Company, Fisher Body Corporation, Flint Cotton and Woolen Mill Company, Flint Gas Company, Flint Light and Power Company, Flint Motor Company, Koegel Meats, Inc., Louis Allis Company, Motor Wheel Corporation, Peregrine, Inc., Sand-Lime Brick Company, W. F. Stewart Company, Wickes Companies, Inc., Challenge Refrigeration Company, Challenge Stamping & Porcelain Company, Eagle Ottawa Leather Company, Story & Clark Piano Company, Aladdin Welding Products, Inc., Alexander Stafford Corporation, American Seating Company, Arbuckle-Ryan Company, Architectural Systems, Inc. (ASI), AT&T, Barclay, Ayers & Bertsch Company, Belknap Wagon and Sleigh Company, Berkey & Gay Furniture Company, Blandin Paper Company, Bouma Corporation, Brillcast, Inc., Burn Zol Company, Consolidated Street Railway Company, Evans Products Company, Evert Asbestos Insulating Company, Fame Industries, Inc., Fisher & Wright, Inc., Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Grand Floor & Plastering Company, Grand Rapids Alloys, Inc., Grand Rapids Brass Company, Grand Rapids Brewing Company, Grand Rapids Builders Supply Company, Grand Rapids Dowel Works, Grand Rapids Edison Company, Grand Rapids Electric Light and Power Company, Grand Rapids Felt Boot Company, Grand Rapids Gas Light Company, Grand Rapid Hand Screw Company, Grand Rapids Pulp & Paper Company, Grand Rapids Railway Company, Grand Rapids Smelting, Grand Rapids Water Works, Grand Rapids-Muskegon Power Company, Haskelite Manufacturing Corporation, Hayes Body Corporation, Hayes Manufacturing Company, Hekman Furniture Company, Herpolsheimer Siding, Herrud and Company, Industrial Firebrick Corporation, Johnson Furniture Company, Keeler Brass Company, Klise Manufacturing Company, Lacks Enterprises, Inc., Luce Furniture Company, McInerney Spring and Wire Company, Model Coverall Service, Inc., Perkins and Company, Reynolds Metal Company, Steelcase, Inc., Stickley Brothers Company, Valley City Brick Company, Valley City Milling Company, Valley City Street and Cable Railway Company, Voigt Milling Company, Weber Showcase & Fixture Company, White & White Pharmacy, Inc., Whiting Corporation, Wolverine Brass, Hercules Powder Company, Huron Milling Company, E.W. Bliss Company, Hastings Cabinet Company, Hastings Wool Blot Company, International Seal and Lock Company, Stark Engineering, Thornapple Electric Company, Detroit, Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor Railway Company, Detroit United Railway Company, F.W. Stock and Sons, Garwood Industries, Beech-Nut, Inc., C.P. Limbert Company, H.J. Heinz and Company, Kepples Mason Supply Company, Ottawa Furniture Company, Prince Manufacturing Corporation, Sligh Furniture Company, Western Michigan School Seat Company, Walsh De Roo Milling Company, West Michigan Furniture Company, Atlas Powder Company, Baltic Mining Company, Bosch Brewing Company, Franklin Mining Company, Houghton County Electric Light Company, Michigan Smelting Company, Peninsula Electric Light and Power Company, Trimountain Mining Company, Master-Cast Company, Ionia Wagon Company, Ahonen Lumber Company, Ashland Iron Mining Company, Aurora Iron Mining Company, Newport Iron Company, Oliver Iron Mining Company, Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company, Cliffs Power & Light Company, Marquette County Gas and Electric Company, Commonwealth Associates, Inc., Eldred Mill Company, Fab-Alloy Company, George B. Swift Company, Hayes Wheel Company, Jackson Cushion Spring Company, Jackson Drop Forge Company, Jackson Gas Company, Jackson Insulation Company, Jaxon Steel Products Company, Michigan Central Railroad Company, Michigan Condensed Milk Company, Peninuslar Portland Cement Company, Pittsburgh Forging Company, Sheet Aluminum Corporation, Western States Portland Cement Company, American Arc Lamp Company, American Cyanamid, Bond Supply Company, Bryant Paper Company, Dunkley Company, Harrow Spring Company, James River Paper Company, Kalamazoo Gas Company, Lapekas Stone Company, National Gypsum Company, Ruud Manufacturing Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Southerland Paper Company, Upjohn Chemical, Winkel Machine Company, Atlas Drop Forge Company, Brick & Supplies Corporation, Christman Company, Davison Chemical Company, Ideal Finishing Company, Industrial Welding Corporation, Kish Industries, Inc., Lansing Drop Forge, Lansing Heating & Treating Company, Lansing Motor Wheel, Melling Drop Forge, Tranter Manufacturing Company and White Motor Company. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
