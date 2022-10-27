KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2022 American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

KalVista today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting for the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting for the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology taking place in Louisville, Kentucky from November 10-14. The presentations are:

• Impact of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks on Quality of Life and Activities of Daily Living: Paula J. Busse, Teresa Caballero, Sally van Kooten, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga. Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, November 11 from 3:15-3:30 p.m. ET at Monitor 10, Upper Concourse of the Exhibit Hall

• Real-World Treatment Burden Associated with Parenteral On-Demand Therapies for Hereditary Angioedema: Raffi Tachdjian, Sinisa Savic, Moshe Fridman, Joao Frade, Paul K. Audhya, Marie Fasehun. Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, November 11 from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. ET at Monitor 9, Upper Concourse of the Exhibit Hall

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve treatment for people living with HAE. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

