Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made and an additional suspect sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 24, 2022, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:28 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a third victim, a juvenile male, was located at an area hospital seeking treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The detectives’ investigation revealed an exchange of gunfire between the two adult male victims and a third suspect. The two males were placed under arrest.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, 24-year-old Ojahri Hart, of Northwest, DC, and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Additional charges are pending consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division for their assistance with this case.

An additional suspect in this case can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.