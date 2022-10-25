At 23.2% CAGR, Connected Worker Market to Reach US $23.4 billion 2029 | Strategic Initiatives, PEST Analysis, Challenges, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect - Adroit Market Research

The global Connected Worker Market is driven by improved profit margins, rapid automation of business services companies, food services and waste and water services, and improved profit margins.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected worker market demand has increased as a result of companies adopting advanced gadgets to operate remotely due to rising industrial automation, high-end technology innovation, and the advent of industry 4.0. Additionally, the increasing demand for workforce safety in risky sectors and the growing adoption of IoT in end-use industries are likely to open up enormous potential opportunities for the industry. Market growth is also assured by the digitalization of the supply chain and the reconciliation of related labor agreements inside the facility. Market growth will be fueled by IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) implementation for increasing plant efficiency and ensuring employee prosperity.

The global connected worker market was valued at US$ 3.19 billion and is likely to reach US$ 23.4 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.2% during the prediction period of 2022-2029.

A major factor influencing the growth of the connected worker market in the near future is the expanding technological progress coupled with the creation of new products at affordable prices globally. The demand for connected worker markets is anticipated to rise throughout the anticipated time period as a result of rising expenses in the IT service sector.

The market for connected workers is expanding thanks to the rising smartphone use, broadband internet use, and a rising number of tech-savvy consumers. Every firm wants to increase productivity and efficiency in manufacturing industries, and this desire is what is fueling the expansion of the connected worker market. The market expansion of linked worker systems is impacted by a number of factors, including strict rules governing workplace safety.

Global connected worker market scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 US$ 23.4 billion Segment Covered By Component, Deployment, End-Use, and Region by Component Covered hardware, Software, and Services Deployment Covered on-premises and cloud by End-Use Covered manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas, others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Zebra Technologies, Wearable Technology Limited, Vandrico Solutions, TELUS, Tata Consultancy Services, Smart Track S.R.L., Oracle Corp, Honeywell International, Fujitsu, Avnet, Accenture, and 3M Company among others





An efficient solution that gives distant workers a platform to interact with the company's central management system is the connected worker. The platform provides field personnel with vital information and data they need to finish the tasks they have been given. Employers may protect their staff members by implementing connected worker solutions. On a range of devices, including tablets, smartphones, and wearable technology, the linked worker can be instantly deployed. By utilizing various data management strategies and technologies, the solution enhances relationships inside the organization.

Based on the type of end-user, the oil and gas industry segment accounted for the highest share. However, over the past few years, it has advanced beyond the use of paper and pencil, actual work, and machines. For connected laborers, the oil and gas portion is anticipated to acquire a favorable valuation. International product market eccentricities have compelled organizations to increase capabilities and save costs.

In 2020, the North American region produced the most flammable gas and unrefined petroleum in the world, respectively. The Permian Basin-driven strong boring in the creation's shale reserves was the main reason for the flood. In contrast to the coastal area, the seaward area has not seen as much development (mostly due to its high cost).

For instance, In Sept. 2021, Caterpillar declared it would unveil security as well as performance solutions for ground mining activities at the MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas. The Connected Worker solution combines smart wearable technology with analytics capability to give an extra layer of security against various site safety risks.

