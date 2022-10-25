Honig Vineyard and Winery, Family-Owned, Solar-Powered and Sustainably Farmed, Goes Topless

Sustainability presumes that resources are finite and should be used conservatively and wisely. Honig Vineyard and Winery operates under that premise and is taking its philosophy one step further.

/EIN News/ -- NAPA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned Honig Vineyard & Winery is eliminating the capsule (also known as foil) from its Classic Sauvignon Blanc bottle. This wine, which the family began producing in 1980, can be found in all 50 states and in 30 countries.

This is a bold move for the Honigs, who are known for their unique package design featuring the view of their Rutherford property on the inside of the back label. "When we refreshed our packaging in 2010, the capsule was a part of the overall design aesthetic. We wanted to be sure that the bottle was elegant from top to bottom," says Marketing Director Regina Weinstein. "As we consistently work on minimizing our impact to the environment, we decided to remove the foil to eliminate waste. Additionally, it saves energy as well since we will not be running the spinner during bottling."

"The foil on top of the bottle is purely decorative," says Stephanie Honig. "There is no functional or qualitative reason to have it. When a bottle of wine is opened, the foil is removed and discarded. Capsules are made from materials that are mined from the earth, cost a lot to produce, and end up in landfills as they are rarely recyclable. If taking away the foil reduces our carbon footprint, then it's a no-brainer. We also created a branding message on the cork, so our customers would know that removing the foil was intentional, and not a missing piece. Removing the foil is the logical next step in the ongoing process of creating more sustainable packaging. We also use lighter-weight glass bottles, a closure made from natural cork that is bio-sourced and sustainable, and we are currently investigating 100% recycled paper for our labels."

The Honig family is known as leaders in sustainable practices. Honig Vineyard & Winery was one of the first 17 wineries to receive the California Sustainable Winegrowing certification, and winery President Michael Honig chaired the first California initiative to develop the "Code of Sustainable Winegrowing Practices," a voluntary program establishing statewide guidelines for sustainable farming and winemaking. The winery is powered by solar energy and utilizes sustainable farming practices in the vineyard. Every aspect of the business is reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis to ensure that best practices are in place, from water and pest management to recycling and composting.

