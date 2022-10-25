Official Opening Of Georgia’s First Mental Health Clinic For Military And Veteran Families

Governor Brian Kemp Headlines the Ceremonial Opening Event Near Fort Stewart

/EIN News/ -- Hinesville, GA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) and Aspire Health Partners (Aspire) celebrated the opening of coastal Georgia’s newest mental health facility serving veterans, active duty service members, and their families. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners is located at 345 West Memorial Drive in Hinesville.

Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Mayor Allen Brown, and other dignitaries joined the local community, and nonprofit organizations, Cohen Veterans Network and Aspire Health Partners, to open the facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours. This new clinic offering accessible, high-quality mental healthcare to active military, veterans, and their families, serves the entire state of Georgia to meet the growing needs of this community.

“Georgia is proud to be home to so many veterans who have served our nation admirably, and these heroes deserve the support they need when it comes to mental health struggles,” said Governor Kemp. “This facility will have a meaningful, positive impact as it provides essential mental health services. I want to thank the Cohen Veterans Network and Aspire Health Partners for seeing this project through to completion, as well as Steve Cohen for his generosity in making this new beginning possible.”

The proximity to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield was a key factor in establishing this new clinic in coastal Georgia. Today’s opening is another step toward meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier/philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for veterans, active duty service members and military families throughout the country. The Hinesville location is the first Georgia clinic in the network, and the 22nd location for CVN.

“We are pleased to be serving this area of critical need in coastal Georgia. I’ve spent time at Fort Stewart, home to one of the most deployed units in the country and know first-hand that our model of care is a perfect fit for this community,” said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of CVN. “It is also vital to fill gaps in mental health services in this market and our commitment to serving the whole family, as defined by the veteran, accomplishes this goal.”

The 5,000 square-foot Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Hinesville was established to serve the region’s more than 16,000 post-9/11 veterans and 19,000 active-duty service members, as well as 26,000 of their family members.

“Today is a promising day where we bring new opportunities for those in need of services. We are committed to meeting the needs of our veterans and their families that have given so much to our country. This new clinic will build on the success of our clinic in Tampa, Fla., where we have already helped more than 950 individuals in the three years since it opened,” said Babette Hankey, Chief Executive Officer at Aspire. “This collaboration between CVN and Aspire will benefit the entire Fort Stewart community, Hinesville and the surrounding area.”

In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Hinesville location, the Cohen Clinic offers telehealth services statewide to more than 300,000 post-9/11 veterans, active duty, and family members across the state. CVN Telehealth – face-to-face video therapy – allows clients to receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.

Preston Adams, Board Chair at Aspire Health Partners said, “We are honored to partner with CVN and the local community, and to be able to provide these services to our heroes and their families.”

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has offered evidence-based client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, PTSD, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems.

“Research has shown that access to mental health care remains a problem in this country,” Dr. Hassan said. “We are breaking down all barriers to care.” The Cohen Clinic aims to provide service and care quickly and those who are in crisis will receive same-day assistance. The clinic’s ultimate goal is to get the service member and the family back to better.

For more information visit www.cohenveteransnetwork.org and Cohen Clinic - Hinesville, GA » Aspire Health Partners

About Cohen Veterans Network:

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. There are currently 22 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics nationwide. The network has served more than 45,000 clients since launching in 2016. Learn more about CVN.

