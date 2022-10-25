Submit Release
B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN NORTH CAROLINA

Bob Battista Joins as Partner in Charlotte, North Carolina

I'm grateful to be a part of such a gifted group of strategy & finance specialists aligned with a meaningful and valuable purpose.”
— Bob Battista
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Bob Battista has joined as Partner. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.

Bob is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 25 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was dual CEO of both Oncology Practice Solutions (OPS) and Southeast Radiation Oncology (SERO) where he positioned start up organization for growth and expansion while meeting its operational and financial goals- experiencing 40% new client growth in the first year while maintaining best in class service, mentoring core leadership team and flexing teammates to surpass client expectations. They experienced successful execution of joint venture with leading healthcare system in the marketplace, joint venture with physics provider and investment opportunity with healthcare IT software startup in the first three years. They restructured the leadership and enhanced the operational model to establish an opportunity for the new business venture by improving the cash flow by 10%. They also executed on multiple operational redesigns to better align resources which resulted in 15% improvement in cash flow.

Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Bob has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”

According to Bob, "I'm grateful to be a part of such a gifted group of strategy & finance specialists aligned with a meaningful and valuable purpose."

To find out more about, or to connect with Bob, visit www.b2bcfo.com/bob-battista.

About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.

Bob Battista
B2B CFO
bobbattista@b2bcfo.com

