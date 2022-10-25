Airport Business Park Program Planning Grant Applications open Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. CST

Starting October 28, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will begin accepting applications for the Airport Business Park Program. Submission of Letters of Intent are due October 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Applicants must email Letters of Intent to the Program Manager before completing an application.

The Airport Business Park Program grant application will be open to economic development organizations for the development of a business park located within or adjacent to one or more Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class and that is within two miles of a major airport. Through this grant, the planning grant process will allow applicants the opportunity to create/develop a Master Plan for the development and creation of a business park within or adjacent to one or more QCT located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class and within two miles of a major airport.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System. The last day to submit applications is Friday, November 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Program requirements, application link (once live), frequently asked questions, and more information about the Airport Business Park can be found on DED’s website at Airport Business Park Program – Nebraska Department of Economic Development

For additional information, contact the Airport Business Park Program Manager Daren Waters Jr at daren.waters@nebraska.gov or 402-480-9004.