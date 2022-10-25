Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,921 in the last 365 days.

Airport Business Park Program Planning Grant Applications open Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. CST

Starting October 28, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will begin accepting applications for the Airport Business Park Program. Submission of Letters of Intent are due October 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Applicants must email Letters of Intent to the Program Manager before completing an application.

The Airport Business Park Program grant application will be open to economic development organizations for the development of a business park located within or adjacent to one or more Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class and that is within two miles of a major airport. Through this grant, the planning grant process will allow applicants the opportunity to create/develop a Master Plan for the development and creation of a business park within or adjacent to one or more QCT located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class and within two miles of a major airport.

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System. The last day to submit applications is Friday, November 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Program requirements, application link (once live), frequently asked questions, and more information about the Airport Business Park can be found on DED’s website at Airport Business Park Program – Nebraska Department of Economic Development

For additional information, contact the Airport Business Park Program Manager Daren Waters Jr at daren.waters@nebraska.gov or 402-480-9004.

You just read:

Airport Business Park Program Planning Grant Applications open Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. CST

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.