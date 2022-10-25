Leading Irish Company Formations Practice alerts Irish Registered Companies that have taken out a S132 Bond
CFI have a free information sheet: ‘Bond as an Alternative to Resident EEA Director,’ which can be obtained by emailing Karen Corcoran at karen@formations.ie.
‘Companies or practices seeking expert advice in any matter relating to the renewal of S132 Bonds are welcome to contact, Karen Corcoran, Corporate Services Manager of CFI for assistance”,”DUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Section 137 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 states that an Irish registered company is required to have at least one director resident in the European Economic Area (EEA). The EEA consists of all 27 member states of the EU as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
Section 137 (2) offers the alternative of taking up a Bond to the value of €25,000 in place of the Resident EEA Director.
In 2014 the UK was part of the EU so an Irish registered company that had a director who was resident in any part of the UK, including Northern Ireland, on its board, automatically fulfilled the requirements of the Act.
This changed as a result of Brexit and a number of Irish registered companies, particularly companies with directors who reside in Northern Ireland, took out S132 Bonds.
The Bond must be taken out for a minimum of two years and, as many of these Bonds were taken out as a result of BREXIT, most of those fall due for renewal on the 31st of December, which is now only a matter of weeks away.
While renewing an existing Bond, or arranging a new one, usually takes 7-8 working days, dealing with upcoming tax filing and Companies Registration Office deadlines could mean that this important issue is left until December, with all the added unpredictability which that brings.
Séan Kavanagh, Managing Director of Companies Formation International Ltd (CFI), one of Ireland’s leading Company Incorporation and secretarial practices, urges Irish registered companies that have taken out a S132 Bond to attend to this matter now, and start the renewal process as soon as possible.
Already the countdown to the end of the year has begun and his own practice, Company Formations International Ltd, has experienced an increase in the amount of activity relating to the renewal of S132 Bonds.
Karen can be directly contacted by email at karen@formations.ie and CFI’s advice to anyone who has questions, or needs advice, about S132 Bonds is to attend to this matter immediately as it is a criminal offence not to have at least one EEA resident Director, a Section 137 Bond or a current Section 140 certificate in place.
Non- compliance of Section 137 of the Companies Act 2014 shall mean the company concerned or any officer of the company who is in default shall be guilty of a Category 4 offence, (a summary offence only, punishable by the imposition of a Class A fine – fine not exceeding €5,000).
