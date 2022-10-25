Submit Release
Sun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Nov. 1

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. They may also access the call by clicking on the link here which will provide a dial in.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Investor Relations
Chris Allen
651-681-4810
IR@suncountry.com

